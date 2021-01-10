Day, Saban Meet with Media One More Time Before Title Game Tilt

The College Football Playoff National Championship preparation has all but wrapped up for Alabama and Ohio State.

A day before kickoff, it was all about getting to kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium to complete one of the most unusual seasons on record.

Buckeye head coach Ryan Day looked back on the summer uncertainty in regards to the Big Ten playing at all relative to being a day away from a potential national title.

"Some days you woke up and didn't know which direction you were going," he said. "It goes to show you how strong our guys have been. At some point we're gonna sit back and go through this stuff...it has certainly been a strange road to get here."

In the final media availability for Day and Alabama's Nick Saban prior to Monday night's kickoff, each coach made it a point to stress the end of the process.

Even following the 2020 season, Day isn't quite ready to look at the entire ride. He said focus on anything but Alabama would be considered a "distraction" for the Buckeyes at this point.

"No one ever talks about getting to the national championship, they talk about winning the national championship," he said. "Along the way there are certain goals you have to reach to get to this point but the ultimate goal is to win this game. When you have your goals of beating your rival, winning the conference, winning the semifinal and then finally this game...

"You have to check off those boxes. Ultimately, this is the final goal and that's where all the focus is right now."

Within the game itself, many expect plenty of offensive fireworks given the talent and sustained success of each offense. Both OSU and Alabama sit among the nation's top six in points per game and yards per game.

Day deflected, however, on the need to game plan to try to match another team's offensive output or score at a higher clip given the circumstances.

"You've got to take it one play at a time. You never know how games like this are going to play out. They certainly have great weapons on offense...they're as talented an offense and play as clean as I've seen.

"You've got to be on your game but you can't go into a game other than trying to get the first first down."

As for the Bucks' triggerman, there appears to be minimal, if any, limitation for Justin Fields leading up to kick.

"Justin's had a good week of practice, he's done a really good job of preparing," Day said. "I think that's the thing that you felt like he did a good job at going into last game, preparing at a high level. He's continued to do that this week."

More Notes from Sunday:

- Day did not update the media on the COVID-19 issues expected to leave the Buckeyes without multiple players on Monday. Running back Mayan Williams announced he would not play over the weekend. On Friday, Day said OSU would have "plenty of players."

- On the class of 2018, Day touched on the need for elite players to earn time on the field early in their career at a school like OSU.

"Just tremendous, four Big Ten Championships," he said. "It's one of those things where you have to make your impact early on because guys declare for the draft and move on. You can't be patient...you have to get on the field early."

- Saban on Trey Sermon: "Trey Sermon is a really, really good player. Ohio State has a really good offensive scheme with the balance they create in run/pass with the weapons they have...Trey has taken advantage of all those circumstances and played extremely well, especially against Clemson last week, he had a phenomenal game. I think he's an outstanding player and will be a challenge for us to try to at least do a decent job of not letting them be able to run the ball and create positive down and distance situations so that we're always on our heels on defense.

- Saban said injured defensive back Malachi Moore is still "questionable" to play Monday evening while defensive lineman LaBryan Ray is more likely to suit up. As for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, Saban maintained it is a game time decision.

