Freshman Running Back Miyan Williams Did Not Travel to Miami for CFP Title Game

The Buckeye running back announced on Twitter that he's not in Miami, but didn't specify why.

Ohio State won't release its game status report until Monday evening approximately one hour before kickoff, but Miyan Williams made it public information on his Twitter account that he did not travel with the team to Miami.

With Master Teague unavailable in the Sugar Bowl, Williams was the Buckeyes second-string running back. He finished the game with three carries for 21 yards. He hasn't gotten many opportunities this year, but he's looked great when he's gotten a chance. As a freshman, Williams has carried the ball 10 times for 64 yards. He's appeared in four games. Williams and Steele Chambers should be the top two returning running backs when the team turns the page to 2021.

Williams is a freshman running back from Cincinnati where he starred at Winton Woods high school and was the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association Southwest District Division II Offensive Player of the Year. He rushed for 5,823 yards and 68 touchdowns in his career at Winton Woods, which is No. 31 on the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s all-time career rushing list. During his junior season (2018), he was runner-up for Ohio's prestigious Mr. Football award.

It's not known exactly why Williams is with the team. Ohio State does not release any information about players who have been diagnosed with CoVID-19 on their status report, which again, won't be made available until approximately 7 p.m. on Monday evening.

