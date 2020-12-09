Ohio State Remains No. 4 For Third Straight Week in CFP Rankings

Ohio State fans should take a deep breath, as the Buckeyes are still in good standing with the CFP Selection Committee.

The biggest news in college football on Tuesday was the Ohio State vs. Michigan cancellation.

But with the third iteration of the College Football Playoff rankings coming out on Tuesday evening, Ohio State fans turned their attention to where the Buckeyes are ranked.

The answer, for the third straight week, is No. 4 in the country ... in other words, still in position to make the College Football Playoff.

The top four teams remained in the same order for the third straight week:

No. 1 - Alabama

No. 2 - Notre Dame

No. 3 - Clemson

No. 4 - Ohio State

No. 5 - Texas A&M

No. 6 - Florida

"We’ve talked about it from day one, that the number of games was going to be critical," said College Football Playoff Selection Committee chair Gary Barta. "We were able to watch another game that Ohio State played. That was important."

There's a lot to digest here with the playoff picture coming into view. Ohio State fans should be rooting hard for Alabama and Notre Dame. I think, regardless of what happens with Ohio State the next two Saturdays, the Buckeyes are going to make the playoffs as long as one situation doesn't happen: Florida beats Alabama in the SEC Championship game and Clemson beats Notre Dame in the ACC title game. In that situation, I think the Buckeyes would be in serious danger of being left out.

The committee has already acknowledged that Ohio State's thumping of Michigan State wasn't enough to move them ahead of 1-loss Clemson. And it's also made it fairly clear that Texas A&M's loss to Alabama is holding them back. With the Aggies game being cancelled on Saturday and with them not qualifying for the SEC title game, they don't have a chance to make another impression on the committee. They can't do something to further help their cause to leap frog the Buckeyes.

If the Big Ten chooses not to alter the rules and put the undefeated Buckeyes into the Big Ten championship game, Ohio State is still going to play a very good Iowa team on Dec. 19. Frankly, a win over Iowa might even be more impressive than a win over Northwestern. The committee really respects the No. 16 Hawkeyes. Even a win over Iowa outside of a Big Ten title game I think would be enough to help Ohio State hold on to that No. 4 spot.

While today was largely a frustrating day for Buckeye fans, I think there's reason to take a deep breath. The goal of playing for a national championship is still very realistic.

