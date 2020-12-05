Game Day Observations: Ohio State Offense vs. Michigan State

Ohio State was missing three starters on the offensive line, but put up 50 points in a blowout of Michigan State.

Justin Fields has played in some big games in his career. Considering the tough day he experienced against the Indiana defense and without three starting offensive linemen, arguably no game he's played in became more important than Saturday's up in East Lansing.

So how did he respond? By rushing for a career-high 104 yards and leading the offense down the field for five touchdowns.

His composure on the first drive of the game set the perfect tone. Fields handled bad snap after bad snap and still drove the team down the field for a score. It was awfully impressive the way he stayed calm with chaos surrounding him.

And while he threw and ran all over the place, here's the best example of the kind of guy you want leading your team.

Trey Sermon scored from 64 yards away, but Justin Fields raced up the field and made sure Sermon had a blocker if he needed it. You can't coach heart and its plays like this that are so impressive to me. That won't show up in a box score, but it's purely team-oriented.

Fields also threw an absolutely perfect 41-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave - perfectly in stride, in tight coverage, to put the game away for good.

Beyond Fields' fantastic day, Trey Sermon had his best day in a Buckeye uniform. He had two great runs (including that touchdown) as he eclipsed the 100-yard mark. Olave and Wilson each excelled - Wilson had a long touchdown taken off the board because of a holding call - and the offense had no problem shredding Michigan State.

Ohio State racked up 521 yards of total offense, including an impressive 322 on the ground. The Buckeyes held the ball for 32:47 of game time and averaged 6.7 yards per rush.

