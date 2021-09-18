The true freshman made two terrific cuts on a big scoring play for the Buckeyes.

The Ohio State freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson just scored his second touchdown of the day.

The first one was critical as the Buckeyes needed to find the end zone during a tough first half offensively. But the latest score will certainly end up on his highlight reel.

Henderson angled right and made two fabulous cuts to avoid tackles, before putting his head down at the goal line and finishing off a 48-yard scamper. It put the Buckeyes ahead 20-6 early in the third quarter.

Henderson just registered his first multi-touchdown game of his Ohio State career. He took a screen pass to the house against Minnesota in Week 1, before adding a TD on the ground last week against Oregon.

After that run, Henderson had racked up 126 yards on 17 carries for the afternoon, which still had plenty of time remaining. His first touchdown of the game came from five yards out and capped a quick OSU scoring drive to take a 10-6 lead.

