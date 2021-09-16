"Nobody cares whether you're young or not, that's just the way it goes here ... we have to have urgency."

Perhaps one of the things I most admire about Ryan Day is his ability to shoot straight. He never makes excuses.

He may not always give you the insight you want because there are questions he doesn't want to answer or things he would like the keep "in-house," but I've never heard him make an excuse in three years running the program.

So when I asked him this afternoon about the amount of patience required to manage a team that has such little experience in some positions while expecting those same new players to perform at a high level - all while dealing with the pressure of not being able to lose a game - I thought he gave a perfect answer.

"Nobody cares whether you're young or not, that's just the way it goes here," Day said. "We can't have patience, we have to have urgency."

Watch the video at the top of the page for his full answer, including his the three things he asks of his players during the season.

Day and the Buckeyes are excited about the chance to play Tulsa on Saturday and put last week's frustrations behind them.

