Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka was named on Thursday afternoon as one of four finalists for the Paul Hornung Award, which is presented annually to college football’s most versatile player.

Egbuka, a sophomore from Steilacoom, Wash., is second on the team with 49 catches for 794 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He’s also carried the ball eight times for 80 yards and two scores, including a 15-yard touchdown in last weekend’s win at Northwestern.

Additionally, Egbuka serves as the Buckeyes kickoff and punt return specialist. He’s not had many opportunities on kickoffs, returning just one kick for 25 yards, but has nine punt returns for 77 yards this season, not including 78-yard touchdown that was nullified by penalty.

Other semifinalists for the award – which is named after former Notre Dame quarterback, halfback and kicker Paul Hornung, who also played basketball for the Fighting Irish – include Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Clemson running back Will Shipley and Oregon State linebacker Jack Colletto.

Egbuka is looking to become the first player in school history to win the award in its 12-year history. The winner will be determined by 17 sports journalists and former NFL players, as well as one fan vote, and will be announced at the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec. 9.

