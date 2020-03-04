Ohio State Hopes Time an Ally in Teague's Recovery

It's hard to tell right now if the lack of specifics on Master Teague's injury and the scarcity of definitive statements about his future trace more to privacy or panic.

It's certain, though, that whatever the news on Teague, it's not welcome in light of both the questions about him as J.K. Dobbins' successor and the unknowns about Ohio State's other options at running back.

Teague went down in OSU's first spring practice on Monday.

Head coach Ryan Day met with the media afterward and answered questions for 25 minutes, including at least one about Teague. Maybe Day didn't know at the time that Teague was injured, or that his injury would sideline him for the remainder of the spring practice.

Day and everyone around OSU knows that now, however, and they also know the task of replacing J.K. Dobbins' 2,003 rushing yards just grew considerably more difficult.

Offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson mentioned a six-month timetable when discussing Teague on Wednesday, and outlined some contingency options that could involve slot receiver Demario McCall and tight end Mitch Rossi.

"We've wanted to expand a package for Demario that's never really taken off," Wilson said. "I've wanted to do that with Mitch...so there's a role for Mitch, maybe. This gives Mitch a chance to play in the backfield a little bit, but he's still a tight end. It gives Demario a chance to play little bit of receiver. We'll just work through the reps.

OSU has Steele Chambers,third-team behind Dobbins and Teague last year, Xavier Johnson, a special-teams starter in 2019, and former walk-on Robert Cope available for spring.

Marcus Crowley, who also received back-up snaps last season, is still limited while recovering from the knee injury he suffered last November.

Asked if OSU is counting on Teague to return at full strength for fall, Wilson said:

"I am always optimistic. I would think so, but time will tell. I think the worst thin you can do, when someone says, 'It's a six-month injury,' what happens if some guys just heal slower? Then all of the sudden, that kid or that family thinks he's behind. 'It's a two-week ankle injury,' and all the sudden it takes four.

"Sometimes, guys just heal faster. Their bodies recover faster. Sometimes they get treatment better than others. Sometimes the injury is a little bit worse than you think."

