SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

What to Watch For: No. 5 Ohio State vs. Nebraska

Brendan Gulick

As the Buckeyes and Cornhuskers prepare to kick off the 2020 season in a couple hours, here are a couple things I am looking for in particular. If the Buckeyes are taking care of these things, you can feel pretty good about their chances to start the season with a win.

WORK AHEAD OF THE CHAINS

Ohio State's offense averaged 6.9 yards per play last year, which is a ridiculous number and was seventh-best in the nation. More often than not, they were able to overcome any negative plays because their offense was so powerful. But Coach Day has preached fundamentals in just about every media appearance he's had the last several weeks. If Ohio State can consistently put themselves in manageable second and third downs, they could stifle any kind of hope Nebraska's defense has at slowing them down.

GET OFF THE FIELD ON THIRD DOWN

Ohio State is replacing seven starters on defense that were drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft last April. There's plenty of talent coming on the field this year for the Scarlet and Gray, but it's time to see how this unit will gel under new defensive leadership with Kerry Coombs running the defense with Greg Mattison.

Nebraska likes to play with tempo and they predominantly run the football. Long drives can really wear down defenses. One way to break the spirit of your opponent is to give them no hope in sustaining drives. Ohio State's third down defense last year allowed only a 29% conversion rate, which was top five in the nation. Nebraska was 4-of-12 on third downs last year against the Buckeyes, but they were 3-of-6 in the second half when the game was out of reach. If Ohio State can stomp out Nebraska's offensive hopes before they gain any real traction, they could cruise to a victory.

BUCKEYES GENERATE PASS RUSH

Along the defensive theme, perhaps the biggest question this year is whether or not the Buckeyes can still generate the same kind of pass rush without Chase Young. Nebraska has its entire offensive line returning, which should present a nice challenge. Considering the question marks on the defensive line - especially at defensive tackle - if the Buckeyes can consistently get in the backfield, expect it to be a good day.

---

Click Here to visit our Game Day hub to find all the information you'll need to get ready for the game.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Future Buckeye Recap: Strong Defense and Mother Nature on Full Display

Multiple football commits spearhead strong defensive efforts while a pair of games were moved due to inclement weather.

Adam Prescott

Game Day Central: Nebraska at No. 5 Ohio State

Here is everything you need to know before the Buckeyes take on Nebraska this afternoon.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State vs. Nebraska: Three Keys and a Prediction

Here is what the Buckeyes need to do to start the season with a win over Nebraska on Saturday.

Brendan Gulick

Pigskin Pick'Em: Picking Big Ten Games in Week 1

Here is BuckeyesNow publisher Brendan Gulick's predictions for Week 1 around the Big Ten, including a major upset that could shake up the entire league.

Brendan Gulick

Washington Should Consider Trading Dwayne Haskins to Cleveland

After Haskins was benched in Washington, it seems like his time there could be coming to an end. Backing up Baker Mayfield in Cleveland would be a better spot for him.

Kyle Kelly

Big Ten Football: Preseason Power Rankings 1 to 14

Ranking our best teams in the conference from top to bottom entering opening week!

Tyler Stephen

Haskell Garrett Available for Saturday's Game Against Nebraska

Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett is available for the season-opener on Saturday less than two months after he was shot in the face while trying to breaking up a fight.

Brendan Gulick

Friday Night Fix: Ohio State Commits Look to Keep Pushing Forward

Future Buckeyes prepare for the third round of postseason play in Ohio, while others continue regular-season paths in various states.

Adam Prescott

Gambling: Big Ten Lines, Prop Bets for Week 1 and Beyond

Opening week betting lines throughout the league, along with passing/rushing props and future regular-season exotics.

Adam Prescott

Blind Side: Healthy Thayer Munford Expecting to Dominate

Senior left tackle, who dealt with nagging injuries last year, returns as one of the most experienced offensive linemen in the Big Ten.

Isabelle Fisher