Game Day Central: Nebraska at No. 5 Ohio State

No. 5 Ohio State opens the 2020 season today with Nebraska - the latest start to an Ohio State season since 1939. They are hosting the Cornhuskers, a team they are playing for the fifth consecutive year and a program against which they've had lots of success since they joined the Big Ten.

Here is everything you need as you prepare for the game today:

Time: 12:00 PM (eastern)

TV: FOX (Gus Johnson, play-by-play; Joel Klatt, analyst; Jenny Taft, sideline reporter)

Radio: 97.1 The Fan (Paul Keels, play-by-play; Jim Lachey, analyst; Matt Andrews, reporter)

All-Time Series: Ohio State leads, 7-1

Last Meeting: Ohio State won 48-7 in Lincoln on Sept. 28, 2019

To recap the series history of Ohio State and Nebraska click HERE.

THE COACHES

Ryan Day, Ohio State

All-Time: 16-1, 2nd season

Ohio State: 16-1, 2nd season

vs. Nebraska: 0-0 in Columbus , 1-0 overall

Scott Frost, Nebraska

All-Time: 28-22, fifth season

Nebraska: 9-15, third season

vs. Ohio State: 0-2

THE MATCHUP

Players to Watch: Nebraska Cornhuskers - Getting familiar with some of the players that should have a big impact today for Nebraska.

Stacking Up: Ohio State Offense vs. Nebraska - Breaking down how the Ohio State offense stacks up on paper against the 'Huskers defense.

Stacking Up: Ohio State Defense vs. Nebraska - Breaking down how the Ohio State defense stacks up on paper against the 'Huskers offense.

2020 Ohio State Game Day Protocols

Midweek Musings - Here are some midweek thoughts on the Ohio State offensive line, the national polls, Nebraska's roster and more.

Ohio State Recent History in Season-Openers and Conference-Openers

GAME PREDICTION

Three Keys To Victory and a Prediction: Ohio State vs. Nebraska

NEWS AND NOTES

Coach Stud Fired Up About Offensive Line Potential, Depth

Five Ohio State Positions Still Being Situated

Greg Mattison Will Coach From the Booth This Season

Blind Side: Healthy Thayer Munford Expecting to Dominate at Left Tackle

Haskell Garrett Available for Week 1, Buckeye Inactives List