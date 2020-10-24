SI.com
Game Day Central: Nebraska at No. 5 Ohio State

Brendan Gulick

No. 5 Ohio State opens the 2020 season today with Nebraska - the latest start to an Ohio State season since 1939. They are hosting the Cornhuskers, a team they are playing for the fifth consecutive year and a program against which they've had lots of success since they joined the Big Ten.

Here is everything you need as you prepare for the game today:

Time: 12:00 PM (eastern)
TV: FOX (Gus Johnson, play-by-play; Joel Klatt, analyst; Jenny Taft, sideline reporter)
Radio: 97.1 The Fan (Paul Keels, play-by-play; Jim Lachey, analyst; Matt Andrews, reporter)

All-Time Series: Ohio State leads, 7-1
Last Meeting: Ohio State won 48-7 in Lincoln on Sept. 28, 2019

To recap the series history of Ohio State and Nebraska click HERE.

THE COACHES

Ryan Day, Ohio State

All-Time: 16-1, 2nd season

Ohio State: 16-1, 2nd season
vs. Nebraska: 0-0 in Columbus , 1-0 overall

Scott Frost, Nebraska

All-Time: 28-22, fifth season

Nebraska: 9-15, third season
vs. Ohio State: 0-2

THE MATCHUP

Players to Watch: Nebraska Cornhuskers - Getting familiar with some of the players that should have a big impact today for Nebraska.

Stacking Up: Ohio State Offense vs. Nebraska - Breaking down how the Ohio State offense stacks up on paper against the 'Huskers defense.
Stacking Up: Ohio State Defense vs. Nebraska - Breaking down how the Ohio State defense stacks up on paper against the 'Huskers offense.

2020 Ohio State Game Day Protocols

Midweek Musings - Here are some midweek thoughts on the Ohio State offensive line, the national polls, Nebraska's roster and more.

Ohio State Recent History in Season-Openers and Conference-Openers

GAME PREDICTION

Three Keys To Victory and a Prediction: Ohio State vs. Nebraska

NEWS AND NOTES

Coach Stud Fired Up About Offensive Line Potential, Depth

Five Ohio State Positions Still Being Situated

Greg Mattison Will Coach From the Booth This Season

Blind Side: Healthy Thayer Munford Expecting to Dominate at Left Tackle

Haskell Garrett Available for Week 1, Buckeye Inactives List

Ohio State vs. Nebraska: Three Keys and a Prediction

Here is what the Buckeyes need to do to start the season with a win over Nebraska on Saturday.

Brendan Gulick

Pigskin Pick'Em: Picking Big Ten Games in Week 1

Here is BuckeyesNow publisher Brendan Gulick's predictions for Week 1 around the Big Ten, including a major upset that could shake up the entire league.

Brendan Gulick

Washington Should Consider Trading Dwayne Haskins to Cleveland

After Haskins was benched in Washington, it seems like his time there could be coming to an end. Backing up Baker Mayfield in Cleveland would be a better spot for him.

Kyle Kelly

Big Ten Football: Preseason Power Rankings 1 to 14

Ranking our best teams in the conference from top to bottom entering opening week!

Tyler Stephen

Haskell Garrett Available for Saturday's Game Against Nebraska

Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett is available for the season-opener on Saturday less than two months after he was shot in the face while trying to breaking up a fight.

Brendan Gulick

Friday Night Fix: Ohio State Commits Look to Keep Pushing Forward

Future Buckeyes prepare for the third round of postseason play in Ohio, while others continue regular-season paths in various states.

Adam Prescott

Gambling: Big Ten Lines, Prop Bets for Week 1 and Beyond

Opening week betting lines throughout the league, along with passing/rushing props and future regular-season exotics.

Adam Prescott

Blind Side: Healthy Thayer Munford Expecting to Dominate

Senior left tackle, who dealt with nagging injuries last year, returns as one of the most experienced offensive linemen in the Big Ten.

Isabelle Fisher

Stacking Up the Ohio State Defense Against the Nebraska Offense

Nebraska ran the ball for the majority of last year's 48-7 loss. Will the Huskers have a better game plan this time around?

Brendan Gulick

Big Ten Says Canceled Games Will be 'No Contest'

The league is going to play nine games in nine weeks and have very little wiggle room if there is a coronavirus outbreak. But schools that don't play a game won't be penalized for it.

Kyle Kelly