Projecting the NFL Rookie Seasons of Former Ohio State Buckeyes - Part 2

Most of the NFL teams kick off the season in less than two weeks, so BuckeyesNow is continuing to give our projections on how the latest Buckeyes-turned-pros will perform during their first year in the league. We decided to break it down similar to the NFL Draft schedule. Last week's version reviewed the guys taken in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds of this year's draft. Today, we break down the second and third round picks.

Ohio State 2020 NFL Rookie Projections: Part II

Round 2

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Eddie Marotta: You could make a strong argument that there was no better running back than J.K. Dobbins entering the 2020 draft. A workhorse at Ohio State, Dobbins embodied production and was turned to in nearly every critical situation for the Buckeyes - short-yardage or otherwise. While the Ravens running back room was already crowded prior to Dobbins’ arrival, I look at this as a great thing for him as he begins his NFL journey. Many teams look at the amount of carries Dobbins accrued at OSU similar to buying a car with a lot of miles on it, but the running back rotation in Baltimore will give him the opportunity to rest, and shine in spurts. Mark Ingram is aging and started battling injuries the past couple years and I think any fan that watched Dobbins during his stint in Columbus thinks he can beat out Gus Edwards and Justice Hill for a lot of those first team reps with Lamar Jackson. Baltimore must think so, too, because spending that high of a draft pick on a position of strength is a serious sign of confidence regarding Coach Harbaugh's vision for Dobbins. Dobbins could very well be the future of the Baltimore Ravens backfield alongside Lamar Jackson.

Kyle Kelly: The Ravens had the best rushing attack in NFL history last season and adding Dobbins to it only makes it that much better. Reports indicate that Mark Ingram will remain the starting running back to start the season, but it is only a matter of time until Dobbins takes over that role. Behind NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, Baltimore will always feature a run-first offense. As the season goes on, look for Dobbins' role to increase. As a member of the Ravens, Dobbins has the potential to become a perennial 1,000 yard rusher.

Round 3

Davon Hamilton, DT, Jacksonville Jaguars

EM: For a defense that was feared and carried a Blake Bortles-led offense to the AFC Championship Game just a few seasons ago, “Sacksonville” has fallen far from grace since their loss in Foxboro in the 2017 playoffs. Trading off many of their assets (namely Jalen Ramsey, Calais Campbell, Dante Fowler Jr., and Yannick Ngakoue last week), the Jaguars have stayed committed to investing in their front-seven through the draft. In fact, all six defensive starters that made the Pro Bowl on the Jaguars’ 2017 AFC Championship Game run are no longer with the team. So, rebuilding through the draft is once again the play for Jacksonville. Their first pick in 2019 was Josh Allen (the Defensive End, not the QB), and they went a similar route in 2020, picking up three defensive players in their first four picks. Davon Hamilton was one of those selections in the third round, and he has an opportunity to fight for a starting role right away. Even as an interior defensive lineman, Hamilton racked up six sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss last season with the Buckeyes. That pass-rushing savvy is becoming a staple around the NFL due to guys like Campbell and Aaron Donald. While Hamilton may not be that caliber of a prospect, he has the chance to produce right away along a defensive front that is seemingly getting younger by the minute.

KK: The Jaguars are moving forward with a full-blown rebuild. As Eddie notes, Jacksonville’s entire defensive line from a few years ago is totally gone and they’re still trying to replace it. Hamilton will see plenty of reps in his rookie season as a rotational defensive linemen. Hamilton will have the luxury of learning behind veteran defensive lineman Abry Jones with the potential to replace him in his role as early as next season.

Jonah Jackson, OL, Detroit Lions

EM: Jonah Jackson was a graduate transfer from Rutgers and started all 14 games at right guard for the Buckeyes last season in Columbus. A first team All-Big Ten selection for his play in 2019, Jackson became the 20th Ohio State offensive lineman drafted since 2000 when he was picked by the Lions. With some moving parts along the Lions offensive line last season, Joe Dahl, a fifth round selection in 2016, ended up starting 13 games. Frank Ragnow had moved from left guard to center, and it seems like the Lions are still looking for the missing piece on the interior of their offensive line following the retirement of T.J. Lang a few seasons ago. Maybe Jonah Jackson can be that missing piece for them and help keep Matthew Stafford upright. Jackson will join former Buckeye Taylor Decker along the Lions offensive front - and he probably hopes his future is as bright as Decker's considering the 6-year, $85 million extension he just signed. Jackson is one of four Buckeyes on the Lions roster, along with Decker, Jashon Cornell, and 2020 first round pick Jeff Okudah.

KK: The Lions will waste no time throwing their rookie draft selection into the mix, as Jackson is slated to start at right guard. Detroit will have a total remodel on the right side of the line with the starting right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai joining this year in free agency. With no preseason games to find their rhythm, there certainly could be some bumps in the road to start. However, Jackson has the collegiate experience and physical makeup to make the transition to the NFL seamless.

Malik Harrison, LB, Baltimore Ravens

EM: In terms of grabbing Ohio State players that fit the mold of a team, I don’t think anyone did a better job than the Ravens in the 2020 Draft. We already touched on the impact J.K. Dobbins will have in Baltimore, but how about the pickup of Malik Harrison? The Ravens have always been known for their tough, hard-hitting linebackers, and have gotten younger along that front since the departures of Terrell Suggs and C.J. Mosely. Harrison was a beast in the Buckeye front seven and led the team in tackles during both his junior (81 tackles) and senior (75 tackles) years. Recording an outstanding 16.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and four pass breakups in his senior season alone, Harrison looks to bring that same production to Baltimore alongside the likes of Matthew Judon, Tyus Bowser and others. Perfect pick here for the Ravens, and it will most certainly pay off for them in the coming years.

KK: It is tough to find another team in the NFL that drafts linebackers better than Baltimore. The Ravens pretty much have their starting linebacking core set-in-stone for this year, but Harrison has the talent to change their plans. This year is a tough year for rookies to make the transition to the NFL, which is why the Ravens will be all that more patient with Harrison. Once his name is called, Harrison will surely be ready to make plays, just as he did as a Buckeye.

