Ryan Day Post-Game Comments After Michigan State

Head Coach speaks from home in Columbus after his Buckeyes deliver a lopsided road victory in East Lansing.

Head Coach Ryan Day, unable to coach Saturday afternoon after his recent positive CoVID-19 test, speaks with the media after a 52-12 victory for Ohio State against the Spartans. See more of what he had to say below!

Opening Statement:

"This is all about the leaders and coaches who stepped up in a big way. I can't say enough about watching the way these guys plays. I couldn't be any happier for them."

On Justin Fields:

"He is competitive. You could see it today with some of the creative plays he made with his feet, and those throws he made down the field. I thought Kevin (Wilson) called a great game, but Justin played gutsy."

On the modified offensive line:

"Coach Stud did a great job all week. From watching it the way I watched it, I thought they battled. I'm sure it wasn't perfect, but it was good to see guys step up."

On Larry Johnson filling in as head coach:

"This was something that was made a long time ago. You never know what's going to happen in this day and age, and especially this year with the contingency plans. Larry ha great leadership, understands how to motivate a team, and guys listen when he stands in front."

