Star Ohio State WR Gets Motivation From NFL Quarterback
True freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith has been the talk of the college football world ever since stepping foot on Ohio State's campus. The five-star recruit was not only the No. 1 wide receiver in his class but also the No. 1 prospect overall. Every bit of that talent has shown up in the spring and so far in fall camp. The general consensus has been that Smith is special and does not play or look like most freshmen.
With the true freshman expected to start next to Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate in 2024, what makes him so different from other players? There is the natural size and ability in which he possesses, but his work ethic has also been something of note. In meeting with the media on Friday, Smith credited his father for his work ethic. Adam King of 10TV posted the clip on social media.
"I get it from my dad," said Smith. "My dad's really the reason why I work so hard. Since I was like eight years old he just wanted me to just work and be the best at what I do."
After crediting his father for his excellent work ethic, Smith then credited his older cousin for years of motivation. For those who did not know, that would be Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback Geno Smith.
"I have a cousin, his name is Geno Smith, he plays for the Seattle Seahawks," explained the young wide receiver. "So, I always looked up to him as well. I mean seeing what he was doing at West Virginia with Tavon Austin and Stedman Bailey. So, he was a motivation for me."
Geno Smith put up some massive numbers with the Mountaineers back in the day, so getting to watch his older cousin likely was some good motivation for young Jeremiah at the time. In back-to-back seasons in 2011 and 2012, Geno Smith threw for more than 4,200 yards and 31 touchdowns. Both Austin and Bailey had 1,000 yards receiving in each of those two seasons.
After a bit of a journey in his NFL career, Geno has found a resurgence as the starting quarterback in Seattle. Former Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be one of his key targets again this season, but several former Buckeyes are also on the defensive side of the ball. Johnathan Hankins, Dre'Mont Jones and Jerome Baker are all projected starters.
As for the younger Smith cousin, Jeremiah, he has combined the motivation and work ethic to reach new heights. As a freshman, he was named an "Iron Buckeye" by the team's strength and conditioning staff. Smith was one of 10 players to receive the honor and according to the program is one of the youngest to ever receive the honor in 13 years of the award being handed out.
Soon enough Smith can translate everything to the football field as the first game is on August 31st against Akron. Ohio State fans and even neutral football fans will be interested in seeing what Smith can do this season.