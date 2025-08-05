Former Ohio State Star Suffers Injury in NFL Training Camp
Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard became a cult hero in Columbus after leading the team to its first national championship in a decade last season, and now, he is backing up Aaron Rodgers on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Unfortunately, Howard has experienced an injury in Steelers training camp, and it looks like it could be something fairly significant.
Alan Saunders of Pittsburgh Steelers Now reported on Tuesday that Howard departed midway through practice and was taken back to the locker room. It was then revealed that the Ohio State product had sustained a hand injury on an exchange.
Hopefully, it's nothing too severe and Howard can get back to practicing soon.
Can Will Howard be the Steelers' Quarterback of the Future?
The Steelers nabbed Howard in the sixth round of the NFL Draft back in May after the 23-year-old put himself firmly on the map with an incredible performance throughout the College Football Playoff.
Obviously, Rodgers will be the starter in Pittsburgh heading into 2025, but is it possible that Howard can ultimately succeed him the following season?
The West Chester, Pa. native threw for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing a Buckeyes record 73 percent of his passes in 2024. He displayed tremendous poise throughout the CFP and made very timely throws.
Howard initially began his career at Kansas State and spent his first four seasons with the Wildcats before eventually transferring to Ohio State after 2023. There were serious questions surrounding the signal-caller when he arrived in Columbus, and some wondered if he actually had what it took to become the Buckeyes' starter.
In fact, throughout the 2024 campaign, Howard was criticized for being a potential weak link for Ohio State, and the team's national championship aspirations were debated as a result.
But obviously, Howard proved everyone wrong, establishing himself as one of the most beloved players to don a Buckeyes uniform in recent memory.
Remember: Howard was not even on anyone's radar as a potential NFL Draft pick heading into 2024, so the fact that he was able to emerge as a legitimate NFL talent speaks volumes to how well he actually played last year.
Of course, whether or not that will actually translate onto the professional level remains to be seen, and we don't really know just how highly Pittsburgh thinks of Howard just yet.
Hopefully, the Ohio State legend is able to continue silencing his critics.
