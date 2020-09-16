Shaun Wade and his father, Randy Wade, have been busy these last few days.

On Monday, Shaun Wade announced that he was going to forgo this upcoming season and enter the 2021 NFL Draft. Then, he joined Marty Smith’s America The Podcast and said he could consider coming back if the Big Ten plays.

Well, the Big Ten announced today it will play.

Shaun Wade and his father Randy Wade joined SportsCenter this afternoon and both confirmed that the former Buckeye cornerback will rethink his decision to opt-out.

“Shaun, my son, said he would rethink it. Just think about it. There’s a lot going on right now, but that is something he will think about,” Randy Wade said.

Later in the interview, Shaun accompanied Randy, on separate video calls, but acknowledged he has not spent much time thinking about coming back to play.

“Right now, I haven’t decided nothin’. I just want to enjoy my birthday. That’s all I want to do right now is enjoy my birthday.” he said. “I haven’t thought about it.”

Wade, who turns 22 today, was also asked if he has hired an agent.

“I have an agent but I haven’t signed nothin’,” he said.

There will be many factors that go into Shaun Wade’s decision to return to Ohio State this year to play football. Randy outlined a few of those factors.

“Some of the factors that I talk about are, what are the CoVID protocols? What are the protocols if you can’t play? How long will you be out?” Randy asked. “We haven’t even heard anything that the Big Ten put out about the season.

“So we are going to sit down and take a look at it. Me and my wife. We will take a look at it,” he said.

Randy also said, “Shaun decided to come back home because he didn’t feel like staying at Ohio State and practicing and risking an injury with the uncertainty of the season.” Shaun noted that yesterday on Smith’s podcast as well.

“That’s why I wasn’t out there practicing cause there is no clarity and we don’t know what’s still going to happen, there’s no reason for us to practice and everything,” Shaun told Marty Smith.

Randy reaffirmed what his son Shaun has been doing since returning home in preparation for the NFL Draft.

“He has been working out and preparing himself for whatever decision he wants to make,” Randy said. “He declared yesterday, he didn’t opt-out. He declared [for the Draft]. Now, he will sit down and see what his next steps are.”

If Wade doesn't return, it leaves the Buckeyes' secondary without a veteran presence.

