Shaun Wade Opts Out of the 2020 Season

Brendan Gulick

Despite the fact that the Big Ten could be on the verge of announcing a return to competition plan, Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade has decided to forgo the 2020 season in light of the pandemic.

Wade becomes the second player to opts out thus far, joining Wyatt Davis. Davis announced his decision late last week.

“This has been an extremely difficult decision to make, but I know it's the right decision for me. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty surrounding our season I have decided to forgo my remaining eligibility and officially declare for the 2021 NFL draft,” Wade said in a video posted to his Twitter account on Monday morning. “I am forever grateful to Buckeye Nation and looking forward to the next chapter.”

Wade was set to be the focal point of the Ohio State secondary this fall. He had mostly played slot corner last season, but was set to move to the outside for the Buckeyes after Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette were drafted last April.

While the timing of this decision may seem a little strange, it's not entirely unexpected. Head coach Ryan Day said from the beginning of this painful process that he would support any of his players that wanted to make this choice. Furthermore, Shaun's father Randy—who has been at the forefront of protesting the postponed season—repeatedly said that his vocal stance was never about his son's future specifically. Randy often spoke about feeling it was his duty to speak out for the team and not take the "easy way out." He used that phrase during a rally at Ohio Stadium three weeks ago.

Shaun Wade finishes his career with 57 tackles in 24 games played. He registered two sacks, three forced fumbles and four interceptions.

Now that Wade is leaving Ohio State, the Buckeyes will have no returning starters in their secondary whenever they return to the field. Sevyn Banks, Cameron Brown, Marcus Williamson and Tyreke Johnson are the leading candidates to be new starters for the Buckeyes at cornerback.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
JCbuck23
JCbuck23

Sorry, but he should have stay. We are so close of playing this season. He made a big deal last year to come back, now he’s leaving for himself and not the team. So much BS. All about money and themselves.

Brendan Gulick
Brendan Gulick

Editor

Admittedly, if the Big Ten can start the season in October and can play a conference title game before the CFP selection show on 12/20, and the Buckeyes could potentially have a chance to be a part of that, why not stay? At that point, from a 10,000 foot view, you have a shorter season but the timeline is exactly the same as if things were normal.

