Next Star Defensive End? Zach Harrison Just Focused on Being Himself

Adam Prescott

Considering the recent success of Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa and Chase Young in Columbus (and beyond), Ohio State fans are now looking to see who might be next in the line of standout defensive ends.

The most common name being mentioned right now for Buckeye faithful is true sophomore Zach Harrison, a heralded recruit from nearby Lewis Center who contributed a nice debut season in 2019. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound edge performer was considered one of the top-15 prospects nationally (regardless of position) coming out of high school.

“Zach has done a great job maturing as a young player… he listens well and is very coachable,” said Larry Johnson, OSU defensive line coach. “He has all of the attributes we look for in a young player and, if we tell him to do something, he does it. His ceiling is very high and I’m pleased with where he’s at right now.”

Harrison played in all 14 games as a true freshman, including starts against Maryland and then Clemson in the College Football Playoff. He registered 24 tackles from start to finish, 13 of those coming in the final five games, to go along with 3.5 sacks.

“Those guys that came before me are great,” Harrison began when asked about potentially following in their footsteps. “There might be a lot of expectations to post whatever numbers or get certain accolades, but I just go out every day trying to get better and work on my technique. It’s also not just one person like me coming up. There are a bunch of guys trying to show the world what they can do.”

The position group certainly features many other capable bodies to start opposite captain Jonathon Cooper, such as Tyreke Smith or Tyler Friday. But nobody (outside of Young) took more snaps from the edge last fall than Harrison.

“The biggest challenge is blocking out certain noise and just concentrating on his development,” Johnson explained. “It’s about being his own player and becoming the best Zach Harrison possible. He has to be himself and not chase things he shouldn’t chase. Again, remember that he’s just a sophomore and still learning how to do this thing the right way.”

Zach-Harrison-Chase-Young
Harrison spent last season learning the ropes from Chase Young.

Looking back at tape, Harrison knows there are many things he could have done better last season. Improving in those areas has remained his primary focus.

“Working out where I could, finding a field to do drills and work on my craft,” Harrison reflected on the offseason pandemic. “It was hard with no team activities or the structure of coaches, so you have to push yourself. Anywhere there was grass, I was getting work in.”

Ohio State fans are now excited to watch Harrison put in more work on the gridiron come Oct. 24 and beyond.

