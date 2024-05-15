'Always Been a Buckeyes Fan!' Five-Star 2026 QB Dia Bell Intrigued by Ohio State
The Ohio State Buckeyes have cornered the market on top quarterbacks in recent years, and that doesn't appear to be changing anytime soon.
In the 2025 cycle, the Buckeyes already have a commitment from Bellefontaine (OH) five-star QB Tavien St. Clair, who is currently the centerpiece of a class that is ranked No. 1 in the nation.
However, they are also in the mix for one of the top signal-callers in the 2026 class as well, in American Heritage (Fort Lauderdale, FL) five-star Dia Bell, who spoke extremely highly of the Buckeyes in a recent interview with On3.
“My takeaway would be that Ohio State is an incredible program, but especially for quarterbacks," Bell told On3. "I’ve always been a Buckeye fan and looked up to some of their quarterbacks. Coach Day and the program are always competing for a National Championship and I think that Coach Kelly is going to be a great addition to their offense!”
As it stands, Bell ranks as a five-star recruit, the No. 9 overall player and the No. 2 QB in the nation per ESPN.
Meanwhile, On3, Rivals.com and 247Sports have Bell as a four-star recruit. On3 is the highest of that bunch on Bell, ranking him as the No. 14 player in the country, No. 2 QB, and No. 1 player in Florida.
As such, Bell is obviously one of the most pursued players in the nation, regardless of position, and has heard from a litany of programs including Penn State, LSU, Miami, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Tennessee, North Carolina, Wisconsin, and Texas, among others.
But before he makes his final decision - which could happen before the start of the coming season - Bell will be lining up some visits.
“I will definitely be trying to get out to see more schools,” Bell said. “I will make a decision on exactly what schools closer to the end of spring ball.”
And based on how he gushed over the Buckeyes, Ohio State will presumably be on that list.