Analyst Details the Ohio State Buckeyes' Biggest Weakness
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes look the part of a National Championship contender this season. On paper, they might even be the most talented team in the nation.
However, the games still must be played and Ohio State has to take care of business.
While the team looks to be among the top contenders in college football, they do have some weaknesses. Those weaknesses were recently revealed.
ESPN analyst Jake Trotter pointed out the main weakness for the Buckeyes. He believes that Will Howard, the projected starting quarterback, could be an issue.
"The Buckeyes might own the best overall roster in the country. The quarterback position, however, remains one of the only lingering questions going into the season. All signs point to Kansas State transfer Will Howard winning the job in the preseason."
Howard certainly has hight expectations that he will need to live up to. If Ohio State is going to win a championship, he will need to be a big part of the reason why they get the job done.
Last season with Kansas City, Howard's numbers were not overly impressive. He completed 61.3 percent of his pass attempts for 2,643 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also picked up 351 yards and nine more touchdowns on the ground.
Those numbers aren't bad, but are they enough to lead the Buckeyes to a National Championship?
It is good to remember that Howard will be surrounded by more weapons than he has ever played with. The Buckeyes have done an excellent job of building an elite offense around the quarterback position.
Should Howard struggle to begin the season, Ohio State could consider making a change. Both Julian Sayin and Devin Brown could compete for the job if Howard doesn't live up to the hype.
Obviously, there are always reasons that a team could lose. The quarterback position being a potential weakness is not ideal, but Howard will have the chance to shut up his critics.
Hopefully, he'll be able to do just that from Week 1 on. If he can live up to the hype and expectations, a National Championship is very much a possibility for Ohio State.