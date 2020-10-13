Austin Mack Signed off Giants Practice Squad

Former Ohio State wide receiver Austin Mack spent training camp with the New York Giants, but didn't make the 53-man roster in August. Instead, he signed on with the practice squad in hopes that he might get another chance.

His decision and dedication have paid off.

The New York Giants have announced they've signed Mack off the practice squad this afternoon. In a corresponding move, they've waived former Cleveland Browns wideout Damion Ratley.

Mack was undrafted last April and signed with the Giants as a rookie free agent on April 29. He was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 5 after failing to make the team out of camp. Mack was then added to the Giants' roster on Oct. 3, but was inactive for the Giants' game in Los Angeles and then reverted to the practice squad.

Mack played in 45 games with 28 starts at Ohio State and recorded 79 catches for 1,050 yards and 6 touchdowns. As a senior in 2019, he played in 11 games and had career-high totals of 27 receptions for 361 yards and three touchdowns. Mack tallied a season-high six catches for 54 yards in the College Football Playoff semifinal vs. Clemson and posted a season-best 66 yards on three receptions, including one touchdown, vs. Nebraska.

