Big Ten Network analyst shares why Ohio State Buckeyes are 'fresh' entering November
Another November to remember could begin to take shape for the Ohio State Buckeyes when they play the Penn State Nittany Lions this Saturday in Columbus.
Barring any massive upsets over the regular season's final month, the Buckeyes could find themselves playing for a No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, a Big Ten title, and a chance to repeat as national champions. If the Buckeyes, or another Big Ten team, were to qualify for the national title game and win it, it would give the Big Ten Conference three in a row.
In order to become a November juggernaut as Ohio State attempts to do again, Big Ten Network analyst and former Michigan Wolverines tight end Jake Butt gave his thoughts on why the Buckeyes' health is paramount as the month geta underway Saturday.
"I think one suttle thing to consider here, especially as we talk about [Ohio State] making a playoff push is the way he [Ryan Day] controls the entire picture. All three phases [offense, defense, special teams]. And I know some Buckeye fans might be frustrated about the offense. Maybe they want them to put up even more points. We're nitpicking, of course. But when you do the math, they're a team that has a very slow pace of play."
Butt went on to cite this as a critical factor in the Buckeyes' success, noting it's one of the few strengths the Buckeyes have compared to teams that play a more grueling schedule.
"They will have effectively played one fewer game than their opponents in terms of total snap counts," Butt added. "So he's building in an additional bye week into the season just by controlling the clock and playing ball control throughout the game."
Luckily for Ohio State, its final five games see four unranked opponents. Therefore, the risk of injury seems far less than previous if any of the games were against quality Big Ten opponents.
"You saw what happened in college football today. You got to bring it every week. The team that's desperate, the team that's hungry, is gonna win the game," Day said on Oct. 4. "It's our job to make sure it doesn't take a loss to make sure we are hungry and desperate, but these guys are still kids, and you gotta keep hammering it home."
For now, only time will tell if his words hold true as the season continues to wind down. It remains to be seen.