Big Ten Partners with Biodesix and Quidel

The Big Ten Conference announced late Wednesday afternoon that it has partnered with Biodesix, Inc. and Quidel Corporation ahead of the upcoming 2020 college football season.

Biodesix is the leading diagnostic company focusing on lung disease, while Quidel has become well known lately for manufacturing the FDA-authorized Sofia 2 rapid antigen test. This on-site coronavirus testing will be overseen through Biodesix, also validating the process through droplet digital technology.

“Along with its medical and scientific capabilities as a certified laboratory, Biodesix is committed to helping the Big Ten meet the testing requirements and reporting protocols established by the medical subcommittee and adopted by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C),” said Dr. Jim Borchers, Head Team Physician, The Ohio State University, and co-chair of the Big Ten Conference Return to Competition Task Force medical subcommittee. “Quidel’s rapid antigen testing technology represents the ability to perform COVID-19 surveillance testing on a large scale with prompt results.”

READ THE FULL BIG TEN RELEASE HERE

Testing began today as teams were finally allowed to get back into full pads. Biodesix is going to be on campus sites this week to coincide with Quidel shipments. All personnel proceeding in close contact with athletes, coaches, administrators and other team personnel will be tested prior to every practice and game.

The Big Ten has experienced an ongoing saga throughout the last two months. The league released a modified conference-only schedule, then canceled the fall season days later before enduring month-long stretch of scrutiny and re-evaluation…

On September 16, the conference reversed course once again to reinstate football season after the adoption of significant medical protocols. Ohio State is now scheduled to open its eight-game schedule come October 24 against Nebraska in the Horseshoe. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!