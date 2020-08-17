Hoag Qualifies for FedEx Cup Playoffs, Moldovan and Svard Compete in U.S. Amateur

In just his first year on the PGA Tour, former Ohio State All-American Bo Hoag has qualified for the season-ending FedEx Cup Playoffs by securing his spot this weekend at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C.

Shooting a final round 72 (+2), Hoag finished -7 overall and T-42 at Sedgefield Country Club in order to gain his first berth into the year-end PGA Tour playoffs. The Upper Arlington, Ohio native has four top-25 finishes in his inaugural PGA Tour season, which helped propel him to this prestigious culmination.

Coming into the week at No. 123 on the Fed Ex Cup Rankings list, Hoag slid down one spot to 124 with his Wyndham finish to squeeze into the top 125 qualification spots by the narrowest of margins. The playoffs begin next week with those 125 teeing it up in Boston at The Northern Trust.

Following the event in Massachusetts, the playoff field will be narrowed down to 70 players who will compete at the BMW Championship. The season-ending event ultimately concludes with the top 30 on the season-long points list. Those 30 will play for the FedEx Playoff crown and a staggering $15 million first prize at the Tour Championship in Atlanta, September 4-7.

Hoag, who recently celebrated his 32nd birthday in July, has competed in 21 events in the 2020 season and has won $621,518 in prize money.

A former PING All-American at Ohio State, Hoag also earned All-Big Ten Honors in 2009 and 2011 and holds the fourth-best scoring average in Buckeye history.

In other Ohio State golf news, two Buckeyes competed this week with the best amateur field in the world at the United States Amateur Championship at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Oregon.

Rising freshman Max Moldovan (Uniontown, Ohio) and graduate transfer Elis Svard each competed this past weekend. The field began with two rounds of stroke play before it was cut to 64 players, who were placed in a bracket for a match-play tournament. Svard qualified for match play, but lost 1-up in the round of 64 on the 21st hole. Moldovan missed the cut.

Moldovan has had quite an impressive stretch of golf the last several months. He is the 2019 AJGA Player of the Year and his World Amateur Golf Ranking climbed as high as No. 33. He led the U.S. to victory in the Junior President's Cup in Australia in December while Tiger Woods and the American team took most of the headlines for winning the President's Cup. Last year, Moldovan advanced to the Round of 32 at the U.S. Amateur and the Round of 16 in the U.S. Junior Amateur.

Svard just transferred to Ohio State after three terrific seasons at Cal State Monterey Bay. A three-time All-American, Svard posted four wins and 20 top-fives out west. He was a 2019 finalist for the NCAA Division II Jack Nicklaus Award after finishing top 10 in each of his six NCAA tournaments. He is a native of Sweden and recently won the Stockholm Amateur Championship.

