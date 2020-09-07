SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

ON THIS DAY: Braxton Miller Spin Move at Virginia Tech in 2015

Adam Prescott

Ohio State coaches, players, fans and even opponents might not have been exactly sure what converted quarterback Braxton Miller was going to contribute at wide receiver (or H-Back) entering the 2015 season, but the Dayton native quickly stymied any concerns during the team’s season opener at Virginia Tech on September 7.

Most people outside of the program didn’t even know who would be the starting quarterback for the No. 1-ranked Buckeyes that opening Monday night in Blacksburg, but Cardale Jones (fresh off his 2014 national championship run) emerged from the sidelines as the opening signal caller against the Hokies.

That left Miller, a former three-year starter behind center with 82 total college touchdowns on his resume, to find a different position. The freak athlete took one half to get comfortable before showing out at his new role, corralling a 54-yard TD pass from Jones to begin the third quarter and help Ohio State regain the lead at 21-17.

Braxton-Miller-OSU-Point

His kodak moment, however, occurred later in the period as the Buckeyes hovered around midfield. Miller took a direct snap with Ezekiel Elliot as his lead blocker and was forced wide to the left.

He slipped free on the edge and, with a Hokie defensive lineman barreling down at the second level, Miller hit a filthy spin move faster than you could have pressed the ‘B’ button on Xbox to deliver the same movement.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound versatile specimen saw nothing but space in front after that agile display, sprinting the final 40 yards to put OSU ahead 28-17. It prolonged a stretch of four-consecutive touchdowns as the top-ranked Buckeyes never looked back.

Miller helped Ohio State compile a 12-1 record that season, including a victory over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl, before getting drafted in the third round by the Houston Texans.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage of all things Ohio State Athletics!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OHIO STATE VIRTUAL GAME DAY: Buckeyes Open the 2020 Season at Illinois

Ohio State kicks off its virtual 2020 season at Memorial Stadium against the Fighting Illini in week one of the NCAA21 BuckeyesNow simulated season.

Brendan Gulick

by

Brendan Gulick

Buckeye Breakfast: Diebler Keeps Dribbling Overseas

One of the all-time great Ohio State shooters is continuing his playing career. Plus the latest news from TTUN, Tennessee, Clemson and Utah. Read more.

Kyle Kelly

Report: Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers Agree to Long-Term Deal

The former Ohio State star just signed a 4-year, $75.1 million extension in Pittsburgh. Read more about his deal here.

Kyle Kelly

NCAA Basketball Oversight Committee Recommends November 25 Start Date

Vote for approval to be held in coming weeks by Division I Council. Read more about the plans with this proposal.

Tyler Stephen

President Trump Says Michigan, Illinois, Maryland Governors Holding Up Big Ten Football

The president tweeted about the Big Ten for the second time this week, saying three states are holding up the league's ability to reinstate football. Read more, including what Michigan's president is willing to do.

Brendan Gulick

New England Patriots Sign Rashod Berry to Practice Squad

After learning yesterday that he had been released by the Patriots, Rashod Berry was signed by the franchise's practice squad on Sunday. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Former Ohio State Safety Malcolm Jenkins Brings Many Attributes Back to New Orleans

32-year old veteran returns to the organization that drafted him looking to keep making a difference, and one final Super Bowl push.

Adam Prescott

Reports: New York Giants Sign Austin Mack to Practice Squad

Austin Mack was released by the Giants on Saturday, but resigned on the team's practice squad on Sunday. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

GAME PREVIEW: Ohio State Launches Virtual Season at Illinois

After months of working through COVID-19, the Buckeyes get back on the gridiron against the Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

Adam Prescott

by

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State Buckeyes: This Week in Social Media

Get caught up on the latest viral posts involving Ohio State Athletics from this past week.

Kyle Kelly