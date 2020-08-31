Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for August 31, 2020.

Chase Chasin The Pro’s

Another one of the top college football players in the country has opted out of the upcoming season.

LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will not play this fall, in preparation for his professional career.

Chase is regarded as the top receiver in the upcoming NFL Draft. The fact that he chose to opt out isn't terribly surprising, but it is certainly impactful for the reigning national champions.

LSU is scheduled to open its season on September 26 against Mississippi State.

Happy Anniversary!

The Big Ten Network turned 13 years old on Sunday.

The first ever televised game on the Big Ten Network was perhaps the biggest upset of the century as Appalachian State stunned Michigan at The Big House. The Wolverines were ranked No. 5 in the nation when they lost that season-opener.

All Bets Are On?

The 2020 college football season officially kicked off this past weekend with the FCS and now it’s the FBS’ time to shine.

This upcoming Labor Day weekend features five games from Thursday to Sunday. CoVID-19 won’t stop these 10 teams from playing, so the Vegas OddsMakers have set the betting lines.

