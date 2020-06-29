BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
News
Soccer
Football

Buckeye Breakfast: Jordan Hancock, Tony Grimes, Sports Betting in Ohio

Adam Prescott

Good morning Buckeye faithful! We hope you had a great weekend and are ready for the stretch ahead. Here are some recent headlines to get you going this week:

Hancock’s camaraderie with Ohio State commits:
One of the nation’s top cornerbacks, Jordan Hancock of North Gwinnett HS in Georgia, is currently committed to Clemson (early March) but has been rumored as a flip candidate lately. His ongoing dynamic with future Buckeyes continued Sunday night on social media, engaging in some casual banter regarding the MADDEN NFL video game.

He and fellow defensive back Jaylen Johnson, an OSU commit out of Cincinnati, entered some back and forth (as seen below) before running back/classmate Evan Pryor comically jumped in as well.

Waiting for Sports Gambling in Ohio:
The state passed its sports-betting bill in late May but still needs to push through the Ohio Senate. With the Senate seemingly not meeting here in June, it’s looking like adoption will take place in the fall.

“We will come back in September and start aggressive discussions to, hopefully, adopt a bill that both chambers and the governor are satisfied with,” Dave Greenspan, state representative, told 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland earlier this month. “The implementations we have seen from other states are about 4-5 months. Along that timeframe, I would hope we can engage in sports wagering before March Madness.”

Grimes committing tomorrow:
Top cornerback in the class of 2021, Tony Grimes, will announce his college decision Tuesday after rapidly moving up his commitment date from December. The Virginia Beach product, rated as the No. 7 player nationally regardless of position, is potentially favoring North Carolina but also has Ohio State, Georgia and Texas A&M in his top four.

We hope you have a great day, and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nation's No. 1 Player, Chet Holmgren, Lists Ohio State in Top Schools

Seven-footer includes the Buckeyes in top-seven schools

Adam Prescott

by

ActionJacksonnn

Gulick Highlighted in SI National Sports Broadcaster Piece

BuckeyesNow managing publisher featured in Ross Dellenger's article.

Adam Prescott

Timeline and Outlook on Sports Betting in Ohio

Recently-passed bill still needs to make its way through Senate

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Breakfast: Gene Smith, Chet Holmgren and Devon Kerr Headline Quick Hitters

Ohio State AD hopeful for 50K, OSU in the running for prized recruit and Devon Kerr's NWSL squad wins opener.

Adam Prescott

Buckeyes Making a Difference During Pandemic

Ohio State alums helping throughout COVID-19

Adam Prescott

Former Buckeye Devon Kerr Ready for 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup

Kerr was the 2018 Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year and now plays for the Washington Spirit. She is eager for this year's pandemic-shortened season to open this weekend. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Recruiting: Tony Grimes to Announce Decision this Tuesday

Nation's top corner will choose from Ohio State, UNC, Georgia and Texas A&M.

Adam Prescott

NCAA President Mark Emmert Remains Optimistic with Football

While it may look different, Emmert remains hopeful that schools will still play this fall.

Adam Prescott

by

Massimino31

Buckeye Breakfast: Devonta Smith Reopens Recruitment

Here are the latest daily headlines for Ohio State Buckeyes' fans, including ones with former Buckeye QB Matthew Baldwin, Trevor Thompson and future Buckeye Jaxon Smith_Njigba.

Brendan Gulick

by

Joey44Monty

Ohio State Football to Play Top-15 Strength of Schedule this Season

Buckeyes will enter season with 14th-toughest SOS on paper.

Adam Prescott