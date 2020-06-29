Buckeye Breakfast: Jordan Hancock, Tony Grimes, Sports Betting in Ohio

Good morning Buckeye faithful! We hope you had a great weekend and are ready for the stretch ahead. Here are some recent headlines to get you going this week:

Hancock’s camaraderie with Ohio State commits:

One of the nation’s top cornerbacks, Jordan Hancock of North Gwinnett HS in Georgia, is currently committed to Clemson (early March) but has been rumored as a flip candidate lately. His ongoing dynamic with future Buckeyes continued Sunday night on social media, engaging in some casual banter regarding the MADDEN NFL video game.

He and fellow defensive back Jaylen Johnson, an OSU commit out of Cincinnati, entered some back and forth (as seen below) before running back/classmate Evan Pryor comically jumped in as well.

Waiting for Sports Gambling in Ohio:

The state passed its sports-betting bill in late May but still needs to push through the Ohio Senate. With the Senate seemingly not meeting here in June, it’s looking like adoption will take place in the fall.

“We will come back in September and start aggressive discussions to, hopefully, adopt a bill that both chambers and the governor are satisfied with,” Dave Greenspan, state representative, told 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland earlier this month. “The implementations we have seen from other states are about 4-5 months. Along that timeframe, I would hope we can engage in sports wagering before March Madness.”

Grimes committing tomorrow:

Top cornerback in the class of 2021, Tony Grimes, will announce his college decision Tuesday after rapidly moving up his commitment date from December. The Virginia Beach product, rated as the No. 7 player nationally regardless of position, is potentially favoring North Carolina but also has Ohio State, Georgia and Texas A & M in his top four.

We hope you have a great day, and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!