Recruiting: Tony Grimes Moves Up Commitment Date, will Announce on Tuesday

Adam Prescott

The top cornerback in the class of 2021 has officially set an announcement date to reveal his college decision. Tony Grimes, ranked No. 1 at his position, will deliver his commitment this coming Tuesday, June 30 after initially saying he planned to announce in December.

The Virginia Beach native (Prince Anne High School) is choosing from a top-four list that includes Ohio State, Texas A&M, North Carolina and Georgia. He is currently listed as the seventh-best player nationally in the latest 247Sports composite rankings.

A 6-0, 180-pound prospect on the east coast, Grimes appears to be favoring North Carolina but the other three schools have all made the process interesting. He has developed a strong relationship with UNC defensive backs coach Dre Bly, a Tar Heel alum that spent a decade in the NFL and is from near the same hometown area as Grimes.

Ohio State made serious traction following the return of Kerry Coombs, who rejoined the staff in January after spending 2018-19 as defensive backs coach for the Tennessee Titans. Coombs, now defensive coordinator, was with the Buckeyes from 2012-17 and has a proven track record of getting members of the Buckeye secondary to the NFL.

Texas A&M has been on Grimes’ list for a long time despite a switch in DB coaches, while Georgia moved up after hosting a January visit. Grimes has bene able to visit all four schools.

The secondary prowess in this 2021 class for Ohio State is not lacking, as the Buckeyes recently signed Denzel Burke (late May) to team with fellow corner Jakailin Johnson and safeties Andre Turrentine, Jaylen Johnson and athlete Jantzen Dunn, who likely forecasts on the defensive side in college.

But, adding Grimes would certainly vault this group back over the top following the recent de-commitment of fellow corner Devonta Smith. The in-state prospect from Cincinnati announced Thursday afternoon that he would be reopening his recruitment.

OSU has maintained its grip on the top 2021 recruiting class and holds the possibility of blowing things wide open. In addition to Grimes, the Bucks are also right there in the running for defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (2), wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (8) and other top standouts.

Check back Sunday for an expanded look at what might lie ahead in the remainder of this class, and stay tuned to all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

