Buckeye Breakfast: Dwayne Haskins Told to Stay Home

Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for October 12, 2020.

Dwayne Haskins Told to Stay Home

It’s been a rough week for former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

On Wednesday, the Washington Football Team not only benched Haskins, but demoted him to the No. 3 quarterback on the roster. Furthermore, Washington planned for Haskins to be inactive for the game, with Kyle Allen starting and Alex Smith backing him up.

It turns out Haskins had a reason to be inactive.

Haskins has been dealing with a stomach virus and was told by the team to stay home from today’s game, according to multiple reports. The Washington Post reported that Haskins symptoms are not CoVID-19-related.

Washington proceeded to have its worst offensive output of the season, losing 30-10 to the Rams. Allen and Smith combined for a season-low 111 passing yards and were sacked eight times.

Additionally, Jason La Canfora reported that Haskins could be traded before the deadline.

“Several sources close to Haskins have advised him that a trade would be far and away the best outcome possible, ideally to a solid franchise with an experienced veteran QB the 23-year-old could learn from,” said La Canfora. “Some rival executives have already begun looking at film of the former Ohio State star, anticipating him being moved in the coming weeks.”

Ohio State Remains at No. 6 in Latest AP Poll

After a chaotic weekend in college football, the most recent Associated Press Top 25 saw plenty of movement. The Buckeyes were more the exception than the norm this week, as OSU held it's spot at No. 6.

This week, Ohio State received zero votes for the No. 1 spot (they received two last week and four the week before). The Buckeyes did receive eight nods for the No. 2 spot, five for No. 3 and 25 for No. 4 in the Week 6 poll.

There was no shakeup in the top three, as Clemson (No. 1), Alabama (No. 2) and Georgia (No. 3) remained in their spots from last week. With Florida losing to Texas A & M, Notre Dame bumped up to No. 4 and North Carolina climbed from the No. 8 spot to No. 5.

Penn State (No. 9), Wisconsin (No. 16), Michigan (No. 19) and Minnesota (No. 24) were the other Big Ten teams ranked in this week's poll.

Ohio State Has Third-Best Odds to Win College Football Playoff

A few familiar faces are at the top of the latest CFP title odds released Sunday. One of those was Ohio State (7/2), who was given the third-best odds to take home this year’s trophy.

Penn State is the second-highest ranked Big Ten team at 30/1. The Buckeyes will look to make their fourth CFP appearance this year and win their second CFP title.

