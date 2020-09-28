Buckeye Breakfast: 49ers Announce Nick Bosa Knee Surgery, Injury Details

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for September 28, 2020.

49ers Announce Surgery, Injury Details For Nick Bosa

Last week, San Francisco 49ers pass rusher and Defensive Player of the Year candidate, Nick Bosa, sustained a left knee injury resulting in a torn ACL. Bosa will be sidelined for the remainder of this year and is scheduled to have surgery soon.

Here’s the report according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

“Nick Bosa is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL and cartilage damage in his left knee this week in Los Angeles. The 49ers are optimistic Bosa will return in time for next season, but much still will depend on the surgery and the rehab. There was additional cartilage damage in the knee, but the 49ers hope that won't hinder Bosa's comeback.”

Schefter also said that Bosa will have to pass a CoVID-19 test before he undergoes operation.

Incorrect Interpretation of CoVID-19 Test Results Cancel Georgia State vs. Charlotte

For the first (and hopefully only) time this college football season, a game was canceled due to CoVID tests being read incorrectly.

As ESPN noted, “Georgia State received the incorrect results from Thursday's tests as it was preparing to leave for Charlotte on Friday, prompting the postponement of the game. The incorrect results showed four positive individuals and contact tracing identified 17 others, including one coach, who would require quarantining.”

Georgia State athletic director Charlie Cobb said the 17 members of the team that tested positive received an alternate test on Friday. Those tests came back negative, as did the retesting of Thursday’s swabs.

ESPN published Cobb’s statement:

"It was at this point that the lab director informed our medical staff that a human error Friday morning caused the error in test results," he said in the statement, "The disappointing news is that we could have played on Saturday.”

The game is yet to be rescheduled.

