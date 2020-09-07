Buckeye Breakfast: Diebler Keeps Dribbling Overseas

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation - and Happy Labor Day! We hope you have a great holiday weekend. Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for September 7, 2020.

Dieber Keeps Dribbling Overseas

Former Ohio State basketball sharp-shooter Jon Diebler will continue his professional career. Diebler was added to the Hapoel Tel Aviv roster in Israel on Sund.

Diebler attended Ohio State from 2007 to 2011. As a Buckeye, he set the Ohio State record for 3-point field goals made, eclipsing Jamar Butler, and became the all-time Big Ten 3-point leader.

Diebler took last season off due to an injury suffered in the 2019 version of The Basketball Tournament. He also decided to remain sidelined due to the impending birth of twins.

Michigan Holds A #LetThemPlay Rally

That Team Up North has followed Ohio State’s lead with a protest of its own. One week ago, Randy Wade (father of Buckeye cornerback Shaun Wade) led a protest in front of The Shoe expressing his passion for the Big Ten to play football this fall.

Michigan took it a step further this past Saturday. Several Wolverines participated in the rally, including Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. Chris Hutchinson, father of Aidan Hutchinson, and Peach Pagano, mother of Carlo Kemp, led the rally outside The Big House.

Ohio State parents voiced their support of the Michigan players and parents.

To read more about Michigan’s efforts, you can check out the story here.

Trevor Lawrence Sparks #OurVoiceMatters Movement

It has been quite the outspoken off-season for Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Last month, Lawrence led the #WeWantToPlay movement and now he is turning his focus towards social justice.

Lawrence and other members of college football have pledged to raise awareness about racial injustice, create community benefit initiatives, and much more.

Utah Athletics Announces Furloughs/Layoffs Across The Department

To say it has been a tough last six months for collegiate athletics is an understatement. And it isn’t getting any easier.

The University of Utah athletic director Mark Halan announced last Friday that there will be layoffs and furloughs across the entire department. As AllUtes notes, Harlan told reporters that the athletic department could lose $50-$60-million of their $91-million budget.

Learn more about Utah’s plans to cut costs here.

Vols Victims of CoVID-19 Pandemic

The SEC is gearing up to play football in a few weeks and one of its teams is sidelined due to CoVID.

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruit had to cancel practice last Friday due to the absence of 44 players. Not all players are unable to practice due to CoVID related reasons but Pruitt estimated that over 25 players are being held out of practice due to the virus.

Volunteer Country shared the full details in a story yesterday.

