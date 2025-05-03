College Football 26: Ohio State Football's Jeremiah Smith Rumored to Be First-Ever Perfect Rating
Ohio State football has been the best place in the country for wide receivers over the last decade, helping develop some of the best in the sport. From Marvin Harrison Jr. to Garrett Wilson, the Buckeyes have had a rotating door of elite talent, and the best may be yet to come. Jeremiah Smith broke numerous freshman records at Ohio State and is poised to be a historic weapon for the program.
There's truly an untapped ceiling, and following in the footsteps of Harrison Jr., who many said the same things of, Smith has already proven himself in the college ranks. However, he has a few more seasons before he can take that next step to join his fellow Buckeyes in the NFL.
Smith helped the Buckeyes win a national championship last season, and while, over the last few games, he didn't put up major numbers, he was also double-teamed for many of those snaps against Texas and Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff. He ended his freshman season with 15 touchdowns and 1,315 receiving yards, both the most in the conference. That could lead him to a perfect rating in the new College Football 26 video game, a series that was just recently revived.
The Buckeyes will have a little more unknown at quarterback this season with Will Howard having been selected in the NFL Draft. While the ceiling at the position is high, Howard's consistency certainly helped Smith put up incredible numbers. In Year 2, it'll be on Smith to make it impossible to miss him.
Ohio State will kick off its season with a bang, facing the Longhorns in its first game. That is going to be Smith's time to shine, and if his video game rating suggests anything, it might be impossible to cover him this upcoming season.