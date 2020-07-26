BuckeyesNow
Buckeye Breakfast: Damon Arnette Signs Contract, Kaden Saunders Commits to Penn State

Adam Prescott

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here are your headlines for July 26, 2020.

Saunders Commits to Penn State
The top wide receiver in the state of Ohio (2022 class) committed to the Nittany Lions on Saturday afternoon, as James Franklin secured a dynamic athlete for the Big Ten. He is the sixth-ranked prospect in Ohio and right around the top-20 nationally at his position.

Saunders attends Westerville South High School, just 20 minutes from Ohio State’s campus, but had not yet received an offer from the Buckeyes. He did make a campus visit but was still waiting to add OSU on his list of 15 offers. Categorized as an athlete, almost all schools were recruiting him at receiver but Ohio State (deep at WR) reportedly suggested it might want Saunders to play defensive back.

Penn State was believed to be the favorite for Saunders, who opted there over the likes of Michigan, Notre Dame, TCU, Arizona State, Indiana, West Virginia and others.

Arnette Signs Contract with Raiders
Former Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette, a recent first round NFL Draft pick (19) by the Las Vegas Raiders, officially signed his rookie deal this weekend. He inked a four-year, $13.4 million contract with a fifth-year option. The deal includes a signing bonus of approximately $7.3 million.

The 6-foot, 195-pound former Buckeye was a 3x All-Big Ten selection at defensive back while in Columbus. A Florida native, he tallied career totals of 140 tackles, 27 passes defended and five interceptions.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

