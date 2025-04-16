Dan Lanning Reveals Honest Message About Rose Bowl Loss To Ohio State
The Ohio State Buckeyes made quite the statement en route to a national championship earlier this year. One of the biggest surprises of their four-game run to a tile was how thoroughly they dominated new Big Ten rival Oregon in the Rose Bowl.
After losing to the Ducks during the regular season, the Bucks exacted some major revenge in a 41-21 victory to advance to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. What was a euphoric victory for Buckeyes fans, left a very different impact on Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, though.
"That medicine, I wake up every night about that medicine,” Lanning said during an appearance on Barstool's Bussin with the Boys Podcast, featuring former Big Ten footballers Will Compton and Taylor Lewan.
"We struggled early on beating Washington when I first started here. We were able to get over that hump. We were able to beat them this past season. Right now, I wake up thinking about that Rose Bowl game. Didn’t do it the way I wanted to do it, so it motivates me. It makes me hungry to go back to work."
As much as the loss may still be eating at him several months later, Lanning was sure to give credit to the Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day for putting together a brilliant game plan for their rematch.
He also recognizes that Ohio State is a hurdle his program has to clear.
"After the game is over with, you’re like, ‘OK, how do I make sure that doesn’t happen again?" Lanning added. "Ohio State is an unbelievable team, really well-coached. Coach Day did an unbelievable job this year. But they’re gonna have a ton of guys drafted. They had a lot of success.
"So are we. We had a lot of guys go on to the next level. There are things that they did in that game that we didn’t prepare our players well for. That’s the part, like, can you take the medicine? Can you figure out what didn’t go right?"
The two meetings in 2024 are likely the first of many between two of the top programs in the country. Even though they're not scheduled to play in 2025, that haunting loss to Ohio State seems to have added some fuel to the fire for Lanning and his program.