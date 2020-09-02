SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Washington Football Team Names Dwayne Haskins Starting Quarterback

Kyle Kelly

Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins is getting his big chance in D.C.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera named Haskins his week one starter on Monday. The Washington Football Team opens the season against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 13.

Haskins was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft after he threw 50 touchdowns for Ohio State in 2018. He started seven games last season, but split time with Case Keenum throughout the year. In his first year as a pro, Haskins threw seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. The former Buckeye began his NFL journey as back up to Case Keenum, until Washington turned to their first round passer midway through the season.

Although Haskins lost his first two games as a starter, he threw for two touchdowns in his second career start against the Jets. Haskins’ performance against New York propelled Washington to win their next two games.

The winning streak did not last long as the Washington Football Team went on to lose its final three games. As a result, they secured the No. 2 pick that eventually became former Buckeye Chase Young.

Haskins faced plenty of adversity his rookie season, including the firing of head coach Jay Gruden. Furthermore, the Washington Football Team lost their starting tight end Jordan Reed for the season and promising second-year running back Derrius Guice struggled to stay healthy.

Despite Rivera trading a fifth round pick for Kyle Allen (Rivera’s former starting quarterback in Carolina) Haskins was chosen to be the week one starter for 2020. The connection between Haskins and former Buckeye receiver Terry McLaurin surely has to be one of the intriguing factors in Rivera naming Haskins their guy.

The Washington Football Team will play two NFC games before traveling to the Buckeye state. Washington will face the Cleveland Browns and former Buckeye Denzel Ward at First Energy Stadium on September 27. Ward will become the first former teammate Haskins will face on the defensive side of the ball in his sophomore season as a pro.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

President Trump Calls Kevin Warren, Offers to Help Him Reinstate Football Season

President Trump has made it clear recently that he wants to see the Big Ten play football this fall. Tuesday morning, he called the commissioner to offer the federal government's help. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

Razorraze

Is Michael Thomas Capable of Even Greater Heights in New Orleans?

Where does the former Buckeye, and reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year, go from here?

Tyler Stephen

Top Ohio State Football Recruits in Program History

The 10 highest Buckeye commits since the turn of the century, based on national player ranking coming out of high school.

Adam Prescott

by

OH-IO

Projecting the NFL Rookie Seasons of Former Ohio State Buckeyes - Part 2

After already expanding on the Buckeyes taken in last year's draft rounds 4-7, BuckeyesNow is projecting out the NFL rookie seasons of former players drafted last April in rounds 2 and 3. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Behind Enemy Lines: Penn State Football Recruiting

Upcoming classes, top 2021 commit Landon Tengwall, continued momentum at the tight end position, out-of-state success and more.

Adam Prescott

Mobile Sports Betting Pushes New Jersey to Historic Figures

Garden State nearly doubled sports betting in Nevada for July.

Staff Writer

Buckeye Breakfast: Taylor Decker Earns Massive Contract Extension

Taylor Decker is the latest former Buckeye to land a huge new contract. Plus, Texas and Michigan are financially struggling because of the pandemic and the latest news out of Oklahoma. Read more.

Kyle Kelly

Report: Ben Schmiesing Enters Transfer Portal

The Buckeye junior is looking to see if he could play football outside the program. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

Goombah

Buckeyes Secure Tight End Bennett Christian in 2022 Class

Georgia native, whose father played at Tennessee, picks Ohio State over the Volunteers.

Adam Prescott

Four Buckeyes Claim Spots on ESPN's Top-50 List

Justin Fields is the top rated player in the Big Ten. Which other Buckeyes joined him on ESPN's list? Read more.

Kyle Kelly