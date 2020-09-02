Washington Football Team Names Dwayne Haskins Starting Quarterback

Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins is getting his big chance in D.C.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera named Haskins his week one starter on Monday. The Washington Football Team opens the season against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 13.

Haskins was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft after he threw 50 touchdowns for Ohio State in 2018. He started seven games last season, but split time with Case Keenum throughout the year. In his first year as a pro, Haskins threw seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. The former Buckeye began his NFL journey as back up to Case Keenum, until Washington turned to their first round passer midway through the season.

Although Haskins lost his first two games as a starter, he threw for two touchdowns in his second career start against the Jets. Haskins’ performance against New York propelled Washington to win their next two games.

The winning streak did not last long as the Washington Football Team went on to lose its final three games. As a result, they secured the No. 2 pick that eventually became former Buckeye Chase Young.

Haskins faced plenty of adversity his rookie season, including the firing of head coach Jay Gruden. Furthermore, the Washington Football Team lost their starting tight end Jordan Reed for the season and promising second-year running back Derrius Guice struggled to stay healthy.

Despite Rivera trading a fifth round pick for Kyle Allen (Rivera’s former starting quarterback in Carolina) Haskins was chosen to be the week one starter for 2020. The connection between Haskins and former Buckeye receiver Terry McLaurin surely has to be one of the intriguing factors in Rivera naming Haskins their guy.

The Washington Football Team will play two NFC games before traveling to the Buckeye state. Washington will face the Cleveland Browns and former Buckeye Denzel Ward at First Energy Stadium on September 27. Ward will become the first former teammate Haskins will face on the defensive side of the ball in his sophomore season as a pro.

