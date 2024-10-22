Former Ohio State Star Released By Eagles
A former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver was released by the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday.
According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Eagles have made the decision to release veteran wideout Parris Campbell just seven weeks into the season.
Campbell was unable to carve out a big role for himself with Philadelphia this season. He ended up catching six passes for 30 yards and a touchdown, as Schultz noted.
Originally drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Campbell simply hasn't been able to find his way. He had one big year with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 where he caught 63 passes for 623 yards and three touchdowns, but every other year has been disappointing.
Right off the bat, injuries derailed his career with the Colts. He played in seven, two, and six games respectively through his first three NFL seasons. Unfortunately, he has never bounced back.
Of course, before Campbell went to the NFL, he was a star wide receiver for Ohio State.
During his college career with the Buckeyes, Campbell played for three years with Ohio State. He ended his career with 143 receptions for 1,768 yards and 15 touchdowns.
His best season for the Buckeyes came in his final year of 2018. In that season, he caught 90 passes for 1,063 yards and 12 touchdowns. Those numbers projected him to be a potential star at the NFL level.
It will be interesting to see where Campbell ends up landing next. There are quite a few teams who could use a talented wideout and he could make sense as get another opportunity in the near future.