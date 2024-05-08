'Freshman Phenom!' Analyst Raves About Ohio State Safety Caleb Downs
Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs is widely considered one of - if not the - best safeties in college football.
CBS Sports personality Josh Pate joined the chorus of media and players saying as much during the latest episode of his show, "The Late Kick."
“He could be the best football player on Ohio State’s team, and Ohio State is loaded," Pate said. "Ohio State had a ton of guys that could have gone out to the draft but came back, which doesn’t discount who they are, I’m just saying that number two there in Crimson from last year is like an alien."
Pate recalled a recent experience with Downs during his last visit to Ohio State. Before an interview with Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, Pate got to see what Downs can do in the weight room.
"I respect Coach (Mick) Marotti and his no cell phone rule, so I didn’t take the cell phone in there," Pate said. "But I was in there working out and Downs was in there working out. Afterward, someone walked by and said the perfect encapsulation of what it’s like to be around Caleb Downs. He said, ‘Can you believe God made that?’ And, yeah, that’s about the only place you can get talent like that."
The numbers from last season support Pate's stance on Downs as well. Downs recorded 107 total tackles over 14 games, ending the year as the most of any Crimson Tide player.
"That’s the first time a true freshman had ever done that. He’s a difference-maker, man. I don’t know how many points he’s worth a game, but he’s a massive difference-maker, and he’s playing for Ohio State this year. That’s a new face, and that’s an impact player.”
Downs has certainly garnered a lot of attention since his commitment to Ohio State from the transfer portal. Only time will tell if he lives up to the hype.