Is Ohio State Buckeyes' Will Howard the Answer at Quarterback?
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been about as dominant as any team can be on the field over the past few seasons. That has been largely in part to excellent quarterback play from Justin Fields and C.J. Stroud.
But Fields and Stroud are in the NFL now, and last season, Ohio State struggled at the position.
OK, "struggled" might be the wrong word. Kyle McCord threw for 3,170 yards with a 65.8 percent completion percentage, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. But he did have games where he struggled, particularly in Big Ten play.
McCord is now at Syracuse, and the Buckeyes brought in Kansas State transfer Will Howard to compete for the starting job with Devin Brown.
Is Will Howard the answer at quarterback for the Buckeyes? ESPN thinks that Ohio State's postseason hopes may hinge on the play they get from under center.
"The Kansas State transfer was among Ohio State's high-profile portal additions this offseason. Though the Buckeyes have yet to name a starter, Howard will head into the summer presumably as the favorite to win the job over incumbent backup Devin Brown and five-star recruit Julian Sayin.
"The Buckeyes appear loaded on both sides of the ball. But Ohio State making noise in the College Football Playoff will hinge heavily on whether Howard -- or another player -- can give the Buckeyes improved quarterback play from last season." -- Jake Trotter
The Buckeyes appear to be set for the future. The quarterback room was recently ranked No. 2 nationally by On3Sports, with five scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. But Air Noland probably won't see the field until 2025.
Ohio State needs an answer for 2024, and Howard might be it.