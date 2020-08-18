Governor Mike Dewine Approves OHSAA Contact Sports for Competition

Just one week after the Big Ten Conference announced it would postpone fall season until at least January 2021, Ohio Governor Mike Dewine and the OHSAA confirmed plans to move forward with football season and other contact sports in the coming weeks/months.

On Tuesday, Dewine highlighted the order which will allow all fall sports to compete. Before the announcement, non-contact sports were able to compete against schools as opposed to the contact sports (football, soccer, field hockey) that were practicing in anticipation of the governor’s orders.

Dewine says he hopes the “desire to have a season will inspire young kids to be as careful as they can,” and leaves the decision to officially move forward with each individual school district based on its level of comfort.

The governor also gave schools the option of moving contact sports to the spring which could directly impact schools in the Central Ohio area. Columbus City Schools and St. Charles Preparatory Academy have already announced they will shut down fall contact sports for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, the order states that only family members or those “very close” to the participants will be able to attend sporting events this fall.

Dewine referenced that the health and safety of athletes and the community during the pandemic remains at the forefront, however he acknowledged an understanding of the importance of athletics for the well-being of student athletes and their families.

“We know the importance of sports,” the state leader said. “Sports matter. It makes a difference.”

However, one future Buckeye will not be participating in the shortened high school season as Jack Sawyer announced last week that he will forego his senior season at nearby Pickerington North to enroll early at Ohio State. Sawyer, a defensive end, is one of the top-ranked overall prospects in the country regardless of position.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!