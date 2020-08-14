SI.com
Tuimoloau, Sawyer Headline SI All-American's Watch List of Top 10 Edge Prospects

Adam Prescott

A heralded commit and another prized target of Ohio State Football have made the SI All-American Top 10 “Watch List” for edge prospects on the defensive line, unveiled Friday morning by Sports Illustrated’s John Garcia Jr. and Edwin Weathersby II.

To little surprise, elite recruit J.T. Tuimoloau (Bellevue, Wash.) landed No. 1 while Buckeye commit Jack Sawyer (Pickerington, Ohio) was right behind in the No. 2 slot. They are both also in consideration for SI’s top overall prospect in the 2021 class.

See below for the entire group of top edge prospects, along with the school they are currently committed to and a hyperlink to their SIAA player page.

1. J.T. Tuimoloau – Uncommitted

2. Jack Sawyer – Ohio State

3. Demeioun Robinson – Maryland

4. Dylan Brooks – Tennessee

5. Keeshawn Silver – North Carolina

6. Elijah Jeudy – Georgia

7. Jeremiah Williams – Uncommitted

8. Quintin Somerville – Michigan

9. Dallas Turner – Alabama

10. Zaire Patterson - Clemson

FULL SI ALL-AMERICAN STORY

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Tuimoloau has shown the ability to line up as an edge rusher, drop back in coverage or move to the middle and support the run. He also plays tight end for Eastside Catholic High School, contributing both running routes and blocking.

The recruiting process for Tuimoloau is continuing to see interesting aspects, with Ohio State and Washington seemingly co-favorites albeit other dynamics. The dual-sport star has not been able to visit Columbus due to COVID-19 restrictions but lives within 30 minutes of Washington’s campus, where the Huskies have also extended a basketball scholarship.

Sawyer has displayed similar skillsets to Tuimoloau at nearby Pickerington North High School, located less than a half hour from Ohio State’s campus, by also excelling in football and basketball.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound athlete is a strong engager off the edge, featuring great quickness to separate but also the ability to bulk up his frame in college. Additionally, Sawyer has contributed at quarterback on the gridiron and then impressed on the hardwood come winter basketball season.

J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer atop SIAA Edge Rushers

Defensive positional lists will continue rolling out this month before SI reveals its Preseason Top 99 (the SI99) on August 24. The candidates will be narrowed to 250 finalists in October, 99 finalists in November and will culminate with 25 first team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet (in New York) in December.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Recruiting

