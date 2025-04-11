Jeremiah Smith Reveals Ohio State Buckeyes Defender He's Excited About
The Ohio State Buckeyes are used to bringing in some of the top recruits in the nation each year.
Last year, Jeremiah Smith was a complete breakout star as a true freshman. Many viewed him as the top receiver prospect in program history. Now, on the defensive side of the ball, the Buckeyes will welcome in Devin Sanchez, who Smith had plenty of good things to say about.
"Big, long corner who can run," Smith said. "Physical. He got it all. I can't wait to see the things he do this year."
Sanchez is a five-star recruit who is ranked fifth overall nationally by 247Sports. He is also the No. 2 overall player in Texas and top cornerback in the nation. Ohio State has a long history of elite defensive backs and Sanchez has the makings to be next in line.
Sanchez, a North Shore High School product in Houston, saw what Smith was able to do as a freshman last season and wants the same for himself, according to The Lantern.
"What [Smith] did last year as a true freshman, being able to impact the team like that, obviously I want that for myself," Sanchez said. "I'm going to push myself to the limit and try to be on the field year one. That's the biggest reason I came here."
Smith emerged as one of the best receivers in the nation last year. He totaled 1,315 yards on 76 catches with 15 touchdowns.
Sanchez has arrived at Ohio State as one of the highest-rated defensive recruits in the nation. Fans will be excited to see if he can make an impact in year one.