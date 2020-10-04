SI.com
Joe Burrow Notches First NFL Victory with Cincinnati Bengals

Adam Prescott

It took four weeks, but Ohio native and former Buckeye Joe Burrow official collected his first NFL victory as a starting quarterback Sunday afternoon.

The rookie signal caller, taken No. 1 overall in the most recent NFL Draft, led his Cincinnati Bengals to a 33-25 victory while hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars. The squad is now 1-2-1 on the season.

Burrow made league history in the process, becoming the first NFL rookie to throw for 300-plus yards in three-straight games. He finished the day 25 of 36 passing for exactly 300 yards, tallying one touchdown and one interception.

Joe-Burrow-Jaguars

The Jaguars led 13-10 at halftime, but Burrow’s offense erupted for 17 points in the third quarter and never looked back. Burrow’s favorite target for wide receiver Tyler Bowl, who caught seven passes for 90 yards.

Burrow spent three years in Columbus, including a redshirt year in 2015, before transferring to LSU after the 2017 campaign. He ultimately delivered one of the greatest seasons in college football history in Baton Rouge, leading the Tigers to the national championship.

He received more than 1,800 more votes than runner-up Jalen Hurts for the Heisman Trophy, which gave him the largest margin of victory in the history of the award. He also claimed 90.7 percent of the total first place votes, breaking former Buckeye Troy Smith's record of 86.7 percent back in 2006.

The Athens, Ohio product signed a four-year, $36 million contract this summer.

