J.T. Barrett released by Pittsburgh Steelers

J.T. Barrett was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, one of eight players to be cut by the team. Barrett had signed a contract in December to be on Pittsburgh's practice squad. He is now a free agent.

Barrett went undrafted in 2018 after a marvelous career in Columbus. He first signed with the New Orleans Saints to compete for a spot as Drew Breees' backup, but his opportunity never really took off. He also spent a short time in Seattle last year before going back to New Orleans.

Before making a run at an NFL career, Barrett re-wrote the record books at Ohio State during one of the most successful runs in program history. He was a 4-star prospect out of Texas and was hand-picked by Urban Meyer as the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the nation. Barrett came to Ohio State and redshirted as a true freshman behind Braxton Miller.

In 2014 when Miller go hurt, Barrett won the starting job and led the Buckeyes most of the way during the season. But his season was cut short by injury during the Michigan game in the regular season finale. Cardale Jones stepped in and led the Buckeyes to a conference title and a national championship.

Of course, Barrett was recently named Big Ten Network Quarterback of the Decade after he continued to thrive for the Buckeyes. Barrett close his college career with over 9,400 yards passing and 104 touchdowns, while also rushing for 3,200 yards and 43 more scores. His resume includes three stints as team captain, three All-Big Ten selections, three Big Ten quarterback of the Year awards and two bowl game MVP's. Barrett also holds school and conference records for touchdowns responsible for and passing touchdowns.

