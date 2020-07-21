BuckeyesNow
Buckeye Breakfast: Kendall Brown Chooses Baylor, Michael Redd is Summer Commencement Speaker

Adam Prescott

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here are your headlines for July 19, 2020.

Kendall Brown Chooses to Baylor:

Five-star swingman Kendall Brown (Wichita, Kan./Sunrise Christian) committed to Baylor on Monday afternoon. The versatile 6-foot-7 standout, labeled a small forward, is regarded as a top-15 prospect nationally by all major recruiting outlets.

He chose Baylor over a list that also included Ohio State, Marquette, Kansas, Arizona, Minnesota, Illinois, Texas, Maryland and others.

Brown took official visits to both Ohio State and Marquette prior to the pandemic shutdown, but has been unable to get on the campus of many other schools since. He visited Columbus in late February when the Buckeyes beat No. 7-ranked Maryland.

Fellow top-25 standout Langston Love also chose Baylor last week. Scott Drew and the Bears could end up with the nation’s best 2021 recruiting class.

Michael Redd to Deliver Ohio State Summer Commencement Address:

Buckeye Hall of Famer, NBA all-star and Olympic gold medalist Michael Redd will deliver a virtual commencement speech on August 9.

Approximately 1,600 graduates will hear the former 3x Ohio State MVP, who ranks sixth all-time in program history with 1,879 points. He helped lead the Buckeyes to the Final Four and was ultimately drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2000, where he spent 11 years before one final go-around with Phoenix.

Redd, a Columbus native, has been investing, building and developing in tech-based startup companies during his post-NBA career.

