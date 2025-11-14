Latest college football quarterback rankings favorable for Ohio State's Julian Sayin
Julian Sayin is living up to all the high expectations and now the world is recognizing his progress.
The last game Sayin played before ESPN contributor Bill Connelly produced his monthly quarterback rankings was against Purdue November 8. The sophomore quarterback threw for 303 yards and a touchdown en route to a 34 to 10 victory. These are the kinds of dominant performances that earned Sayin his top spot.
The Buckeyes are undefeated nine games into this regular season and the offense doesn't plan on slowing down anytime soon.
Why did ESPN rank Sayin #1?
Ohio State fans know exactly why they'd rank Sayin above everyone else. The young star is not only playing winning football this season, but he's not eligible to declare for the NFL draft next season.
It's been a fun season for Sayin. He's racked up 2,491 passing yards, 24 total touchdowns, and a 91.1 QBR. This is the stat line that has earned him this top ranking. Connelly did admit that it can be difficult to assess a great quarterback with a phenomenal tool of weapons at his disposal compared to the quarterback doing a lot with less.
It's always hard to grade the guys who have the best supporting cast. Alabama's Mac Jones produced the best Total QBR of the decade in 2020 but lost the Heisman vote to one of his teammates, and if star receiver Jeremiah Smith continues to produce as he has of late, he might prevent Sayin from winning the award as well.- Bill Connelly
He even suggested the possibility of receiver Jeremiah Smith making it difficult for Sayin to win the Heisman trophy. The staff writer compared the situation to Mac Jones throwing to Devonta Smith during Smith's Heisman season. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has expanded the game plan during this second half of the season and it's led to more disciplined football from their quarterback.
Sayin's star-studded cast shouldn't be held against him
Sayin leads the country in total QBR, completion percentage, and success rate. The stat "success rate" is described as "the percentage of plays gaining at least 50% of necessary yardage on first down, 70% on second and 100% on third and fourth".
There isn't a five-star receiver or big-body tight end in the world that's going to make Sayin a more accurate quarterback. It's up to Sayin to accurately deliver the ball to his talented targets, and he's done exactly that. ESPN provided a placement map for viewers to better understand how accurate Sayin has been this season.
Even with Smith and other star-caliber players at his disposal, his accuracy is incredible. This pass placement map has about as tight a radius as you'll ever see, even if some away-from-the-body catches also prove the awesomeness of his receivers.- Bill Connelly
What's next for Julian Sayin?
Sayin and the rest of the No. 1 ranked Ohio State football team face a struggling 3-win UCLA team this Saturday at 7:30pm Eastern on NBC. ESPN Analytics gives the Buckeyes a 98.3% chance to win.