MACtion! Mid-American Conference Unanimously Votes to Resume Football Season

Adam Prescott

After more drama, twists and turns, the Mid-American Conference has joined the party on resuming college football. The league presidents, through recommendations from its Medical Advisory Panel, unanimously voted to bring back the fall season.

A six-game, conference-only slate will now to commence on Wednesday, November 4 and conclude either December 18 or 19 with the MAC Football Championship game. Full schedule will be released in the near future.

Football is the only sport making a return while the others will be tentatively scheduled for spring 2021. No general public attendance or tailgating will be allowed at campus games. The MAC’s approved COVID-19 testing protocols, including four tests per week, will begin Monday, October 5.

SEE THE FULL MAC RELEASE HERE

Ohio State was originally scheduled to host a pair of MAC opponents in the Horseshoe this fall, Bowling Green and Buffalo. Buckeye AD Gene Smith even mentioned his relationship with the conference earlier this week during a media session.

“I came from the MAC, I feel for them… I really do. It’s been significantly worse on those schools that it has been at the Big Ten or other Power 5 leagues. I know what those MAC institutions are about, know those AD’s, and I feel for them.”

With the MAC now returning, only three (of 130) Football Bowl Subdivision programs will not take the field this fall… Old Dominion, New Mexico and UMass. All 10 FBS conferences will now be playing.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

