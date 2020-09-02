SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Mobile Sports Betting Pushes New Jersey to Historic Gambling Figures

Staff Writer

When New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy placed the state’s first legal sports bet in early June of 2018, it was doubtful that Murphy (who wagered $20 on Germany to win the World Cup) could have foreseen the incredible success that legalization would bring to the state.

Since inception, New Jersey has handled over $7.6 billion in sports gambling and has seen nearly $532 million in overall revenue courtesy of LegalSportsReport.com. These staggering numbers rank only behind Sin City (Nevada) and its perennial reign at the top.

However, the recent CoVID-19 pandemic is pushing New Jersey towards the betting revenue crown and it seems the finger can be pointed directly at mobile-betting options. The state’s overall prowess has been predominately online with over 80 percent of all money generated through sportsbooks, apps, and website. In pandemic times, they are certainly reaping the benefits of less “live options” for bettors.

New Jersey nearly doubled Nevada in sports betting for the month of July, taking in over $315 million compared to just a $163.6 million performance within the Silver State. Online and mobile betting is pandemic proof... and New Jersey’s normal 80 percent online betting volume increased to 94 percent in July. Compare that with just 69 percent of betting activity in Nevada coming from online outlets and you see the difference mobile betting can make in today’s market.

Whether this “mobile trend” continues to propel states like New Jersey and leaves live betting options in Vegas in the rear-view mirror (even after the pandemic subsides) remains to be seen. One thing we do know is that a $20 soccer bet has turned into a billion-dollar industry fueled by technology.

Sports bettors are most certainly eager for the return of a college football season that has been in question for the better part of four months. Opening lines for this weekend's slate can be seen in our recent Buckeye Breakfast.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

President Trump Calls Kevin Warren, Offers to Help Him Reinstate Football Season

President Trump has made it clear recently that he wants to see the Big Ten play football this fall. Tuesday morning, he called the commissioner to offer the federal government's help. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

Razorraze

Top Ohio State Football Recruits in Program History

The 10 highest Buckeye commits since the turn of the century, based on national player ranking coming out of high school.

Adam Prescott

by

OH-IO

Buckeye Breakfast: Taylor Decker Earns Massive Contract Extension

Taylor Decker is the latest former Buckeye to land a huge new contract. Plus, Texas and Michigan are financially struggling because of the pandemic and the latest news out of Oklahoma. Read more.

Kyle Kelly

Buckeyes Secure Tight End Bennett Christian in 2022 Class

Georgia native, whose father played at Tennessee, picks Ohio State over the Volunteers.

Adam Prescott

Report: Ben Schmiesing Enters Transfer Portal

The Buckeye junior is looking to see if he could play football outside the program. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

Keegan Rice

Four Buckeyes Claim Spots on ESPN's Top-50 List

Justin Fields is the top rated player in the Big Ten. Which other Buckeyes joined him on ESPN's list? Read more.

Kyle Kelly

Buckeye Breakfast: College Coaches May Contact Class of 2022 Recruits

Tomorrow is a big day for high school juniors, while Nick Saban led the Crimson Tide on a protest walk around campus. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Rashod Berry Getting a Shot on New England's Defense

Multiple position(s) for the recent Buckeye now sparking questions about unique role with Patriots.

Jake Hromada

by

Adam Prescott

Ohio State Among Three Big Ten Schools That Did Not Vote to Postpone Football Season

In response to last week's lawsuit, the league acknowledged today that the presidents overwhelmingly voted 11-3 to postpone the season. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

How Much will J.K. Dobbins Add to Historic Ravens Backfield?

Former Buckeye and second-round pick joins veteran Mark Ingram II and MVP Lamar Jackson.

Tyler Stephen

by

ByKyleKelly