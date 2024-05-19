Buckeyes Now

Monster Year? Anonymous Coach Makes Bold Prediction For Ohio State QB Will Howard

Will Howard should fit right in to the Buckeyes new offensive scheme under Chip Kelly

Matt Galatzan

April 13, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) of the
April 13, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) of the / Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch /
The Ohio State Buckeyes brought in Kansas State transfer quarterback Will Howard to help stabilize a position that was anything but reliable last season.

At times, former starting QB Kyle McCord looked like an elite passer, capable of leading the Buckeyes to College Football Playoffs. At others, he looked like a young and inexperienced signal caller that struggled with his consistency.

Meanwhile, Howard is anything but the latter, and while his stats might look similar to McCord's on paper, his ability to have success at Kansas State with much less talent around him speaks for itself.

According to reports from the Athletics Bruce Feldman, opposing coaches also believe Howard is set to have a massive year for the Buckeyes in 2024.

“I think he’s gonna have a monster year,” said a Big 12 defensive coach. “All of a sudden, he’s going to have this great supporting cast around here. For a big guy, he is pretty athletic and can run. I don’t think he has a crazy, strong arm, but he is very accurate and very smart.”

Of course, head coach Ryan Day has yet to officially name Howard as the starter, with Julian Sayin, Devin Brown and Lincoln Keinholz all continuing to do their best to battle for the job.

Nevertheless, if anyone has a case for the starting job, Howard seems to have the strongest and carries by far the most experience of any of the other QBs on the roster.

However, all the quarterbacks are in the same boat in one sense - each of them is learning a new offense and trying to adjust to a different style of play under first-year offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

But as another former opposing coach that has faced Howard beleives, Howard should excel in that situation, and carries a skillset that should help him thrive in Kelly's scheme.

“I think he processes the game very well,” said a Big Ten recruiting coordinator. “I can see him being a very good fit there for what they’re looking for.”

