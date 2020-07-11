BuckeyesNow
Gambling: Odds to Win Big Ten Football Championship

Adam Prescott

With the recent news of the Big Ten announcing conference-only schedules this fall, the bookmakers at SportsBettingDime have issued updated odds to win the league championship.

Not surprisingly, Ohio State still leads the way as the favorite despite numbers shifting around for most teams. See below for the NEWEST list of odds to win the Big Ten.

Ohio State: +105
Wisconsin: +450
Penn State: +600
Michigan: +1900
Minnesota: +3400
Iowa: +3500
Indiana: +3500
Nebraska: +5000
Northwestern: +5500
Purdue: +6000
Illinois: +8200
Michigan State: +14000
Maryland: +25000
Rutgers: +100000

While the relative order of schools has mostly remained the same, the actual odds for each team to win the Big Ten championship have certainly shifted as a result of new circumstances and potential formats. Ohio State, specifically, was originally a massive favorite at minus money while Michigan drops considerably.

See below for what the odds to win the conference looked like BEFORE the latest announcement (Vegas Insider).

Ohio State: -240
Penn State: +600
Michigan: +600
Wisconsin: +1000
Nebraska: +2000
Iowa: +2500
Minnesota: +3000
Indiana: +5000
Michigan State: +5000
Northwestern: +5000
Purdue: +5000
Illinois: +7500
Maryland: +10000
Rutgers: +50000

Ohio State, getting prepared under second-year head coach Ryan Day, went 13-1 overall last season and dropped a wild 29-23 contest with Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal. All of the victories came by a double-digit margin.

We will report back on season-win totals once the Big Ten releases a new conference schedule for this coming fall, which could be expanded by a game.

