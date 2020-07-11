Gambling: Odds to Win Big Ten Football Championship

With the recent news of the Big Ten announcing conference-only schedules this fall, the bookmakers at SportsBettingDime have issued updated odds to win the league championship.

Not surprisingly, Ohio State still leads the way as the favorite despite numbers shifting around for most teams. See below for the NEWEST list of odds to win the Big Ten.

Ohio State: +105

Wisconsin: +450

Penn State: +600

Michigan: +1900

Minnesota: +3400

Iowa: +3500

Indiana: +3500

Nebraska: +5000

Northwestern: +5500

Purdue: +6000

Illinois: +8200

Michigan State: +14000

Maryland: +25000

Rutgers: +100000





While the relative order of schools has mostly remained the same, the actual odds for each team to win the Big Ten championship have certainly shifted as a result of new circumstances and potential formats. Ohio State, specifically, was originally a massive favorite at minus money while Michigan drops considerably.

See below for what the odds to win the conference looked like BEFORE the latest announcement (Vegas Insider).



Ohio State: -240

Penn State: +600

Michigan: +600

Wisconsin: +1000

Nebraska: +2000

Iowa: +2500

Minnesota: +3000

Indiana: +5000

Michigan State: +5000

Northwestern: +5000

Purdue: +5000

Illinois: +7500

Maryland: +10000

Rutgers: +50000

Ohio State, getting prepared under second-year head coach Ryan Day, went 13-1 overall last season and dropped a wild 29-23 contest with Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal. All of the victories came by a double-digit margin.

We will report back on season-win totals once the Big Ten releases a new conference schedule for this coming fall, which could be expanded by a game.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!