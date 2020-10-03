New York Giants Activate Austin Mack from Practice Squad

The New York Giants have activated former Buckeye wide receiver Austin Mack off its practice squad and to the 53-man roster for tomorrow’s contest at the Los Angeles Rams.

The 23-year-old, who signed with New York back on April 25 as an undrafted free agent, was originally assigned to the practice squad on September 6 following training camp. He will now get to suit up for his first NFL contest.

The Giants (0-3) are still looking to get into the win column, and will take on the Rams come Sunday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. eastern time. Mack’s fellow wideout and former Buckeye classmate, Binjimen Victor, is also part of the Giants organization while safety Jordan Fuller will be lining up on the opposite side for LA.

Although the move was made to help add depth in Sterling Shepherd's absence, Mack is still likely to spend most of the day on special teams.

Mack, who hails from Fort Wayne, Indiana, finished his college career with 79 receptions for 1,050 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He averaged 13.3 yards per catch.

Mack never had a monster season with the Buckeyes, but was very consistent each of his last three years. In fact, his numbers in 2017-19 were almost identical each season. He came out of high school ranked as the No. 9 wide receiver in the 2016 recruiting class.

He then performed well at the Senior Bowl and the combine in Indianapolis. Check back Sunday morning for all Buckeye actives/inactives ahead of the early kickoff window.

