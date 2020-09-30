NFL Fantasy Football: Starters, Sleepers and Sits for Buckeyes in Week 4

Each week we're eyeing which former Ohio State Buckeyes are the ones to play and sit in your fantasy football league. Here are this week's lock, sleeper and sit 'em players.

All fantasy points and suggestions mentioned below are per standard ESPN fantasy football scoring.

Automatic Start:

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

We know what you're thinking, "an automatic start again?" With not a ton of elite options offensively, Zeke is the most legit (and healthy) Buckeye contributor right now. He hasn't topped 100 yards yet, but the volume is there and Elliott has scored a TD all three weeks. Combine that with facing the Browns back at home, where he's projected 23.7 fantasy points, and enjoy the day.

Risky Start:

Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

The reigning Offensive Player of the Year has been eyeing a return this week and is obviously an automatic start when fully healthy. But we are guessing that ankle isn't 100% so you always run the risk of him leaving the game early. You have to start him if active, but it might be more of a gamble than you think.

Loud Sleeper:

Carlos Hyde, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Hyde was a quiet sleeper for us last week, but starter Chris Carson now has a knee sprain and could miss 1-2 weeks. We're promoting Hyde to a loud sleeper regardless, as Carson is certainly not fully healthy. Hyde rushed for 1,000 yards with Houston last year and the Seattle offense has scored 35-plus in every game this September. Go get him.

Quiet Sleeper:

Curtis Samuel, WR, Carolina Panthers

The hybrid option had four catches for 45 yards last week and then rushed another four times for not much at all. But the speedster (4.31 at the NFL combine) has the ability to break anything for a long TD, the Panthers are back home after their first victory, and star back Christian McCaffrey is still out with his injury. Carolina plays an Arizona Cardinals team that, while sound defensively thus far, also seems capable of a shootout.

Better on the Bench:

Ted Ginn Jr., WR, Chicago Bears

It's really good seeing the 35-year old still on the field. Last week, he had his first catch of the season that went for 29 yards. The Bears offense feels optimistic with Nick Foles taking over, but Ginn Jr. needs to show a bit more before consideration in any starting lineup.

Defensive Suggestions:

Jordan Fuller/Los Angeles Rams



Yes, we know this unit allowed 35 points last week in Buffalo... but they surrendered less than 20 in the first-two games against Dallas and Philly. They now get an incredibly-favorable opponent in the winless New York Giants, who don't have Saquon Barkley and have not scored more than 16 points in any game. All kinds of issues here for Daniel Jones and company. Fuller, meanwhile, has 17 tackles through three games.

Bonus: Vonn Bell, Sam Hubbard/Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals defense has actually been fairly solid despite the 0-2-1 record, holding the Chargers to 16 points in the opener and then Philadelphia to 23 across an extra overtime session last week. They now host Jacksonville... Gardner Minsher can sling it, and did post 30 points in his only other road game at Tennessee, but the Jaguars still rank 21st in the NFL in passing (237 yards/game) and 19th in rushing (109.3 yards/game).

